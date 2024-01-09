Hit Star Wars show The Mandalorian is getting a movie sequel – and it won't be on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian, the hit Star Wars show that's wowed audiences since its March 2020 debut, is set to blast into theaters with a movie sequel.

In a shock announcement made on StarWars.com today (January 9), it was confirmed the hugely popular Disney Plus series would get a big-screen outing. The film, which is titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, will enter full production later in 2024.

In a statement posted alongside the unexpected reveal, Jon Favreau – the mastermind behind The Mandalorian – expressed his considerably joy at seeing Din Djarin, the titular character, and Grogu/Baby Yoda make the leap from the small-screen to multiplexes and independent theaters worldwide at an as-yet-unannounced date.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," said Favreau. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

"Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy added.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be directed by Favreau, with the former Marvel actor executively producing the movie alongside Kennedy and Filoni, the latter of whom was installed as Lucasfilm's chief creative officer in November 2023.

Unsurprisingly, no other details were announced about The Mandalorian & Grogu, but the StarWars.com article confirms it'll be the first of a batch of new Star Wars movies that are already in development at Lucasfilm.

That contingent includes the previously announced High Republic era-set flick from Indiana Jones 5 and Logan director James Mangold, a post-Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker offering from Ms Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy that'll see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Jedi Master Rey Skywalker, and the ensemble movie helmed by Filoni that'll bring characters from The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and potentially Star Wars: Skeleton Crew together to battle Grand Admiral Thrawn and his Imperial Remnants. You can read more about those films in our new Star Wars movies and TV shows explained guide.

What does this Star Wars announcement mean for The Mandalorian season 4?

Lucasfilm and Disney haven't commented on what this announcement means for The Mandalorian season 4. With The Mandalorian season 3 drawing to a close in April 2023 and seemingly calling time on Din and Grogu's adventures – or, at the very least, allowing the pair to go on hiatus and enjoy some much-needed downtime – it was unclear what the future held for them.

Now, though, it seems their holidaying is over, with the duo set to star in their first big-screen outing. Without official confirmation from Lucasfilm or its parent company, we can only speculate that it means a fourth season of one of the best Disney Plus shows ever made won't be happening.

We've reached out to Lucasfilm and Disney to find out for sure, though, and we'll update this article if we receive a response.

For fans who are sad that The Mandalorian's time seems to be over on one of the world's best streaming services: don't fret. There are plenty of other Star Wars TV series to look forward to, including the aforementioned Skeleton Crew, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and Andor season 2. Indeed, the first two are due out sometime this year but, as Lucasfilm revealed in late 2023, it's bad news for fans hoping for a 2024 launch for Andor's second season.

That's not all, however. Hidden away in the final sentence of The Mandalorian & Grogu's announcement, Lucasfilm also confirmed that Ahsoka season 2 is officially in development, so we'll be reunited with the Togruta Jedi Knight, Sabine Wren, and other Star Wars: Rebels characters in the future, too. Be sure to read our Star Wars: Ahsoka season 1 ending explained article to see what it set up ahead of the show's sophomore season.