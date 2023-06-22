How to watch The Bear season 2 online – is it streaming in the UK?

How to watch The Bear season 2 online

The Bear season 2: preview

When it debuted in June 2022, The Bear electrified the TV landscape like Gordon Ramsey prowling through an underperforming restaurant. Starring Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning chef returning home to help run the family’s ramshackle deli joint in Chicago, this frenetic depiction of the food service industry became the FX network’s most-watched series. Now, it's back for a second helping.

Created and executive produced by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), season 1 saw Carmen inherit The Original Beef of Chicagoland after the suicide of his estranged brother Michael (Jon Bernthal) and the burdensome problems of that dysfunctional business: sloppy management, insubordinate staff, and a tonne of debt.

As both Carmy and new hire Sydney (played by Ayo Edebiri) found out, working there requires every ounce of ingenuity and culinary skill to keep The Beef – and themselves – from going under.

After a juicy revelation in the series finale, Carmy, his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), and pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) are now ready to transform The Beef into the destination restaurant of their dreams. Renamed The Bear, it’s a rebirth demanding total renovation, investment, upskilling their staff, and devising an utterly mouth-watering new menu, all in 6-months’ time and without losing their goddam minds.

Plus, this season's introduction of Molly Gordon (You People) as a former flame of Carmy’s, Will Poulter (The Revenant) as a Copenhagen-based chef, and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) in an undisclosed role, are bound to add spicy new notes to an already delicious drama. Indeed, it's one of 9 TV shows coming to Hulu that you won't want to miss.

Read on for how to watch The Bear season 2 online right now.

Episode 1: Beef, June 22

Episode 2: Pasta, June 22

Episode 3: Sundae, June 22

Episode 4: Honeydew, June 22

Episode 5: Pop, June 22

Episode 6: Fishes, June 22

Episode 7: Forks, June 22

Episode 8: Bolognese, June 22

Episode 9: Omelette June 22

Episode 10: The Bear, June 22

How to watch The Bear season 2 online in the US

All 10 episodes of The Bear season 2 land on Thursday, June 22, exclusively on Hulu in the US. Hulu pricing starts with basic (with ads) plan for only $7.99 a month. New users get a 30-day free trial. You can cancel at any time without paying any fees. Better still, Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, among them Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles.

How to watch The Bear S2 when travelling outside the US

If you try to watch domestic TV and streaming services from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where you're prevented from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for TV fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a good VPN, you can set you location to the US, for example, and watch your usual stream from anywhere, just as if you were back home in the States.

The Bear season 2 official trailer

Can I watch The Bear season 2 online in the UK?

Not yet. But the good news is that The Bear season 2 will be coming to Disney Plus on July 19, 2023. And when that day comes, every single episode of the Golden Globe-winning comedy-drama will be available to binge right away.

Here's a rundown of the Disney Plus pricing and more about what it offers.

Can I watch The Bear season 2 online in Canada?

Canadian audiences will have to wait a little while longer than their US counterparts. The Bear season 2 won't arrive on Disney Plus' Star hub until Wednesday, July 19.

That’s a few weeks away yet. But when it lands, prepare for a feast because all 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately. Bon Appétit!

Can I watch The Bear season 2 online in Australia?

Sadly, you’ll find that The Bear season two won't land on Disney Plus until Wednesday, July 19 in Australia.