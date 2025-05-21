The Bear season 4 gets a trailer, and one detail suggests it could be the Hulu show's final installment

The Bear season 4 trailer has been released

The timer suggests it could be the final challenge for the stressful cooking drama

Season 4 arrives on Hulu and Disney+ on June 25

The Bear season 4 has an intense trailer ahead of its Hulu (US) and Disney+ (international) release on June 25.

Maybe I'm reading too much into things, but deciding to include the ever-stressful clock could indicate we're counting down to the finale.

There are also moments of Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) trying to remember why he loves what he does and approaching a meeting with his mother (Jamie Lee Curtis), so even if it isn't the final season, there's still plenty of drama ahead, and it seems to be building to something big.

Previously, I noted that The Bear made Emmys history for most comedy wins, but it's still the most stressful Hulu show on TV, and I'm sure season 4 will be no different.

Check out the new trailer below.

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

What is The Bear season 4 about?

(Image credit: Hulu)

An official plot for The Bear season 4 reveals: "Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) push forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level. With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome."

There's still quite a lot to speculate on regarding one of the best Hulu shows, so we'll have to wait patiently to find out more about season 4. It won't be long, though, and much like the clock in the trailer, I'm counting down the hours.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until then, why not check out the biggest Hulu movies to stream in May 2025 or 5 new Hulu movies with over 91% on Rotten Tomatoes to tide you over.