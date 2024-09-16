The Bear made Emmys history for most comedy wins but it's still the most stressful Hulu show on TV

Whenever I'm recommending The Bear, I always sell it like, "hey, do you want to be really stressed out?". People mostly look at me like, "no, are you crazy?", but eventually they yield and realize that it is one of the best Hulu shows of all time. That is part of its charm, yet I'm still curious how The Bear season 3 has won so many Emmy Awards in the Comedy category when it isn't one? The show even beat its own record from last year, when it won 10 awards, after winning 11 Emmys on September 16.

Hulu shows wracked up plenty of wins at this years Emmys Awards, with Shōgun winning a total of 18 awards and Hacks – which has been renewed for season 4 – taking the win for the highly coveted 'Outstanding Comedy Series', alongside 'Writing for a Comedy Series' and 'Lead Actress In A Comedy Series'. But it was The Bear that continued to win big in the category, with its cast picking up a lot of awards Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Despite being awarded for their comedic performances, the cast in The Bear is more known for their incredibly intense acting. Every meme to come out of the show makes fun of that, whether it's sarcastic jokes about shouting "corner!" when you're heating up your microwave meal at work, or other low-effort things, everyone hones in on the fact it's just stressful.

Why food dramas are big on the streaming menu

The Menu was part of everything leaving Hulu in April 2024 (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Audiences seem to be going wild for the food drama sub-genre in general, but I think 'stressful cooking' deserves its own dedicated sub-category these days, especially when we've seen movies like The Menu – one of the best movies of 2022 – and Boiling Point (here are five more foodie thrillers to enjoy next if you're looking for more) delighting audiences everywhere.

It seems we can't get enough of the inner workings of a kitchen, and how they can practically drive someone to madness. Perhaps it's the mouthwatering cinematography, the often obnoxious characters, or just the pressure building that gets audiences going. Whatever it is, it's working wonders.

Admittedly, The Bear does have some funny moments that sets it apart from similar series, like these six intense TV dramas, which it should do, really, considering it was just awarded so many comedy performance awards. Over time, characters seem to interact as those they're real-world colleagues and friends, and the natural wit that comes with it is a huge selling point for the series.

Fishes is the sixth episode in The Bear season 2. (Image credit: Hulu)

The Original Beef of Chicagoland is home to some very colorful personalities who are always hurling insults at each other, and it's this mismatch of people that really makes the show come to life. The characters feel like people you'd encounter in a restaurant: The Bear dumps you in the middle of their work day and you run after them like a headless chicken. This fly on the wall approach means you witness things you otherwise wouldn't as a customer – that in itself can be hilarious but it's not the usual humoros comedy you might be used to.

It's very likely The Bear season 4 will continue down the same route of exploring some intense themes if it is renewed. But it does manage to balance the tough realities of life with some moments that are so shocking and off the cuff, you can't help but laugh. Among these is comedian John Mulaney's iconic performance in The Bear season 2 episode 'Fishes', Ebon Moss-Bachrach making fun of Zack Snyder fans in the very first episode, and of course... the Xanax birthday party incident (if you know, you know).

Which Emmys did The Bear win in 2024?

Jeremy Allen White, Liza Colón-Zayas and Ebon Moss-Bachrach win big at the 2024 Emmy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series: Jon Berthnal as Michael Berzatto

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series: Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna Berzatto

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer for the episode 'Fishes'

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: Jeanie Bacharach and team

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Joanna Naugle

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama: Steve Giammaria and team

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama: Steve Giammaria and team

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series: Andrew Wehde