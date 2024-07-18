From Abbott Elementary to The Bear, here’s where to stream all the 2024 Emmy nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series

The 76th Emmy Awards are set to air on Sunday, September 15 and the nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series have been announced with the likes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Hacks all competing to win the coveted award.

While some have already won a staggering amount of awards and nominations, there's one or two series that are finally getting the Emmy nods they deserve this year after going under the radar. There's also a new Apple TV Plus show up for the nomination.

The Emmy-nominated programs are all available to watch on a variety of the best streaming services, so if you're wanting to watch some award-worthy content, then you can find out where to find them below.

Abbott Elementary

US: Now available to stream on Hulu and Max

UK: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Australia: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

One of the best Hulu shows Abbott Elementary is a trailblazer when it comes to comedy series given that it's already won four Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson in 2023.

The hit mockumentary-style sitcom follows the story of Janine Teagues (played by show creator Quinta Brunson), a second-grade teacher working at the underfunded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia. Teagues is determined to give her students the best education she can despite the lack of financial resources. Since Abbott Elementary premiered in December 2021, it has been met with huge critical acclaim and become one of the most successful comedy series.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

US: Now available to stream on Max

UK: Now available to stream on Sky and NOW TV

Australia: Now available to stream on Binge

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars writer/producer/comedian Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself who gets up to amusing escapades with his friends and celebrity colleagues in this fictionalized version of David's life. Curb Your Enthusiasm is already an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series, but one of the best Max shows has now come to an end with season 12.

Hacks

US: Now available to stream on Max

UK: Now available to stream on Prime Video

Australia: Now available to stream on Stan

Hacks tells the story of Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian who hires a young unemployed writer to liven up her act in a bid to save her residency at the Palmetto Casino. However, Vance's dwindling career is a clearly a success in the world of streaming, with the series winning numerous Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. With all these accolades, Hacks definitely wins a place as one of the best Prime Video shows.

Only Murders in the Building

US: Now available to stream on Hulu

UK: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Australia: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Critically acclaimed comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three crime podcast fanatics who become friends while investigating a series of suspicious murders in their apartment complex. There's plenty of comedy capers and famous guest appearances that has made it a killer winner with critics, while also landing a well-earned place as one of the best Disney Plus shows.

Palm Royale

US: Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

UK: Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Australia: Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Another addition to the best Apple TV Plus shows is Palm Royale. Set in 1969, the series follows ambitious woman Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig) as she attempts to become a member of the exclusive and ultra-wealthy Palm Beach high society. Wiig is at her comedic best in Palm Royale as she's also been nominated for the Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

Reservation Dogs

US: Now available to stream on Hulu

UK: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Australia: Now available to stream on Binge

Reservation Dogs centers on four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they go on a crime spree to fund their dream of moving to California. After being recognized at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, Spirit Awards and Writers Guild Awards, Reservation Dogs is now getting the attention it deserves at the Emmys with four nominations.

The Bear

US: Now available to stream on Hulu

UK: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Australia: Now available to stream on Disney Plus

The Bear has been serving up culinary excellence for three seasons now as award-winning chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) continues to manage the chaotic kitchen of his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago. The fast-paced and heart-pounding series has received countless plaudits and awards, propelling the likes of Ayo Edebiri to stardom.

What We Do in the Shadows

US: Now available to stream on Hulu

UK: Now available to stream on BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus

Australia: Now available to stream on Binge

Based on the 2014 New Zealand movie of the same name by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi, What We Do in the Shadows looks into the lives of four vampires housemates who struggle to keep up with the daily responsibilities of everyday life in their New York apartment. After a visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded why they came to New York City over one hundred years ago. Despite 29 nominations to date, What We Do in the Shadows has only won one Emmy and according to The Guardian it's "a deft and seductive comedy that has all the hallmarks of a series it will be easy to fall for completely."