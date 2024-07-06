4 new Apple TV Plus shows arriving in July 2024 that I can’t wait to watch

Apple TV Plus has seen some huge success lately with big hits like Ted Lasso, Trying – which is one of three series on the service with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes – and Severance, and it's continuing to deliver some great original content with six new movies and shows being added in July 2024.

If you're looking for some brand new stories to add to your watchlist, I've selected four shows that have immediately grabbed my attention based on what I've seen from the trailers, cast, and plots, most of which have a great deal of mystery attached to them.

All of these titles are releasing in July, so you won't have long to wait before you can settle in and watch some of these intriguing new originals. Outside of this, you can check out our rundown of the 33 best Apple TV shows right now to help you navigate the library, perhaps uncovering hidden gems along the way.

Sunny

Release date: July 10

July 10 Creator: Katie Robbins

Katie Robbins Main cast: Rashida Jones, Hidetoshi Nishijima, Joanna Sotomura, Yukiko Ehara

Based on the novel The Dark Manual by Colin O'Sullivan, this new buddy comedy, sci-fi series stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, a woman living in Kyoto whose husband and son have vanished in a plane crash. In an attempt to console her, she is given a domestic robot named Sunny by her husband's electronics company.

Suzie is confused when she learns that Sunny was created by her husband, soon realising she doesn't know the full extent of what's going on inside the company. Together, Sunny and Suzie attempt to get to the bottom of this, and figure out what happened to her family.

Women in Blue

Release date: July 31

July 31 Creator: Alfonso Pineda Ulloa

Alfonso Pineda Ulloa Main cast: Bárbara Mori, Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado

Set in 1970, four women challenge conservative norms by enlisting in Mexico's police force, but uncover that their all-female squad serves as a diversionary tactic to deflect media attention from a ruthless serial killer.

Frustrated by this and keen to bring the killer to justice, the women set up a secret investigation to achieve what their male counterparts have been unable to do. The series is inspired by true stories of Mexico's first female police force.

Lady in the Lake

Release date: July 19

July 19 Creator: Alma Har'el

Alma Har'el Main cast: Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram

Another book adaptation on Apple TV Plus this month is Lady in the Lake, which was originally penned by Laura Lippman. Set in 1960s Baltimore, it follows Maddie Schwartz, an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder who clashes with a woman trying to advance the agenda of the city's black community.

Maddie becomes obsessed, leaving her big house and her husband to unravel the mystery of two separate killings; eleven-year-old Tessie Fine and a bartender named Cleo Sherwood.

Me

Release date: July 12

July 12 Creator: Barry L. Levy

Barry L. Levy Main cast: Lucian-River Chauhan, Abigail Pniowsky, Dilshad Vadsaria ...

Me follows a 12-year-old boy named Ben, who is in middle school and dealing with all the drama that comes with it. But things get even harder when he realises he has superpowers and that he can shapeshift into anyone he wants, causing inevitable complications.

Along the way, he finds an ally in his new stepsister Max, who helps him to harness his powers and uncover some secrets among his community, where they find out more than they bargained for.