3 new Apple TV Plus shows with over 80% on Rotten Tomatoes

With the likes of Presumed Innocent and Sugar being added to Apple TV Plus ’ library, you may find yourself spoilt for choice on what to watch on one of the best streaming platforms , especially since these two series have made it onto our best Apple TV Plus shows list.

To help you choose something seriously great to watch, we’ve picked out three shows that have had new episodes in June with 80% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes – including two refreshing comedies and a mind blowing sci-fi – that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So, here are three highly-rated shows to stream on Apple TV Plus if you haven’t already.

Trying (2020)

RT Score: 95%

95% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~27 minute episodes

~27 minute episodes Creator: Andy Wolton

Trying is a feel-good Apple TV Plus comedy series that follows Nikki’s (Esther Smith) and Jason’s (Rafe Spall) rollercoaster journey to parenthood as they navigate new challenges of raising adopted children. As they juggle parental responsibilities alongside unexpected challenges, they stay committed to supporting their children through thick and thin. Trying does the marvellous thing of taking a sensitive topic and keeping it light and full of brightness. If you’re wanting a laugh and to inject some heartfelt emotion into your evening, Trying season four has landed on the streamer.

The Big Door Prize (2023)

RT Score: 86%

86% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~31 minute episodes

~31 minute episodes Creator: David West Read

Based on MO Walsh’s novel of the same name, The Big Door Prize tells the story of a small town called Deerfield that is forever changed when it discovers a magical machine in a general store that promises to reveal each resident’s true life potential. The charming and critically acclaimed comedy delves into existential life questions and leaves you thinking about them amongst the fantasy twists. It boasts a fantastic cast that brings magic to the series, much like the fortune-telling machine, giving you all the more reason to binge watch the two seasons.

Dark Matter (2024)

RT Score: 81%

81% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~52 minute episodes

~52 minute episodes Creator: Blake Crouch

Joel Edgerton (Warrior) stars as physicist Jason Dessen who is trapped in an alternate version of his life. To get back to his real family, he must save them from the most terrifying enemy of all, himself. Based on the book by Blake Crouch, Dark Matter is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller full of suspense and twists that will have you guessing right until the very end. Fancy being transported into a different world? Then give Dark Matter a watch.

