The Big Door Prize season 2: stream the acclaimed Chris O’Dowd comedy

The residents of Deerfield continue their rollercoaster journeys of personal transformation following the arrival of a machine proclaiming their true “life potential" in the return of The Big Door Prize, season two.

The acclaimed dramedy reunites Chris O’Dowd with an excellent ensemble, among them Gabrielle Dennis and Josh Segarra, as the residents of the sleepy town dealing with the fallout of the Morpho machine on their lives. Read on below now, where our guide explains how to watch The Big Door Prize season 2 online from anywhere.

Watch The Big Door Prize FREE: Sign up to the Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial

Watch The Big Door Prize season 2 online Premiere date: Wednesday, April 24 New episodes: Every Wednesday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST Cast: Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Patrick Kerr, Damon Gupton, Josh Segarra, Christian Adam, Sammy Fourlas, Djouliet Amara, Ally Maki, Crystal R. Fox. Watch online: Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial

Thought-provoking and funny, The Big Door Prize was a hit with the critics when it debuted last year. Its freshman season found Deerfield’s citizens initiating major life changes based on the dictates of the mysterious blue machine. After decades together, Dusty (O’Dowd) and Cass (Dennis) decided to take some time apart to explore their individual potential, while Georgia (Segarra) embarked on a whirlwind romance with Nat (Mary Holland).

And viewers can expect even more profound transformations now. Not only did we see characters like Mr Johnson develop neon blue growths on their bodies, but the Morpho has begun displaying an ominous message on its screen: “Are you ready for the next stage?” It’s a turn of events that Hana (Ally Maki), who has a secret history of the machine, has never witnessed before.

Exploring concepts of free will vs. destiny and compellingly charting our characters’ fraught attempts to become their “best selves,” season 2 promises to up the emotional ante. Ready for the next stage? Then follow our guide below for how to watch The Big Door Prize season 2 online and free to new subscribers on Apple TV Plus.

How to watch The Big Door Prize season 2 FREE online from anywhere

The Big Door Prize season 2 is available to Apple TV Plus subscribers from Wednesday, April 24. The first three episodes will be available to binge immediately, arriving on the platform from 12am PT / 3am ET, and one new episode will be added on a weekly basis thereafter. There are 10 episodes in total, with the finale landing on June 12, 2024. Offering a raft of exclusive movies, documentaries and kids shows, with most offered in glorious 4K and HDR, there's currently a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial for you to try it out. If you choose to continue, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.

The Big Door Prize season 2 episode guide

Episode 1: “The Next Stage” – April 24

“The Next Stage” – April 24 Episode 2: “Visions” – April 24

“Visions” – April 24 Episode 3: “Power & Energy” – April 24

“Power & Energy” – April 24 Episode 4: “Storytellers” – May 1

“Storytellers” – May 1 Episode 5: “Night Under the Stars” – May 8

“Night Under the Stars” – May 8 Episode 6: “Back in the Saddle” – May 15

“Back in the Saddle” – May 15 Episode 7: “Rehearsals” – May 22

“Rehearsals” – May 22 Episode 8: “Our Town” – May 29

“Our Town” – May 29 Episode 9: “Un-Selfploration” – June 5

“Un-Selfploration” – June 5 Episode 10: “Deercoming” – June 12

The Big Door Prize season 2 trailer

The Big Door Prize season 2 cast