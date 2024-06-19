New trailer for Apple TV Plus' Lady in the Lake thriller series stars Natalie Portman as an obsessive reporter – and it looks like a wild ride

Apple TV Plus is continuing to expand its originals library – it recently dropped trailers for two compelling sci-fi shows and everyone is on tenterhooks waiting for Severence season two – and its latest trailer for a new series called Lady in the Lake is bound to have everyone talking.

The seven-episode limited Apple TV Plus series stars Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife who is seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist while Moses Ingram plays Cleo Johnson, a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.

Their worlds will collide as Maddie becomes more and more obsessed with two cases, one of which being the death of Cleo, and the other the killing of an eleven-year-old girl. Based on this synopsis alone, it sounds like there’s plenty of twists and turns coming our way that could make it one of the best Apple TV Plus shows .

What can we expect from Lady in the Lake?

As far as trailers go, this one goes from zero to 100 really fast, so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in when the series premieres on July 19. The trailer immediately reveals that Cleo is dead, becoming known as the Lady in the Lake, with Ingram providing a voice over to get us stuck in.

From there, we’re introduced to Maddie who reveals she was the one who found Cleo’s body and this has further fuelled her dissatisfaction with her life, wanting to be more than just someone’s wife. The trailer teases bits and pieces about both womens’ lives, including Maddie’s obsessive spiral, so it will be interesting to see where it leads.

The series was created by Honey Boy director Alma Har'el, and based on the novel of the same name by journalist and author Laura Lippman. So it might be one to add to your reading list if you’re keen to see what happens next.

While you wait for Lady in the Lake, there’s plenty of other great things to stream on Apple TV Plus. They recently added 30 more classic movies to their library if you need to brush up on your cinema knowledge.

