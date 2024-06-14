Apple TV Plus is getting two very different buddy comedies by the looks of The Instigators and Sunny trailers

Sci-fi continues to be a huge genre, with Netflix shows like 3 Body Problem and Prime Video ’s The Expanse continuing to captivate audiences, and Apple TV Plus is a sci-fi TV show utopia , unveiling two new sci-fi shows – Sunny and Me – to look forward to.

If you’re impatiently waiting for Severance season two , the new arrivals could be right up your alley. Both of the shows are heading to the streamer in July. While the sci-fi shows have very different vibes to each other, they both sound intriguing.

Sunny and Me aren’t the only two new additions coming to Apple TV Plus this year. A new thriller movie called The Instigators is hitting the streamer sometime in 2024 that will see Matt Damon and Casey Affleck playing unlikely partners thrown together for a heist. Find out more about the new shows and movies coming to Apple TV Plus below.

Sunny

Sunny sees Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones playing the role of Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash, leaving her completely devastated.

In an attempt to console her, her husband’s electronics company gives her Sunny, which is a new class of domestic robots they’ve been developing. Unlike some sci-fi shows we’ve seen, though, this robot doesn’t look like humans so it sticks out.

Unsurprisingly, it takes a while for Suzie to get used to having the robot around, but they develop an unexpected friendship. Together, they start to uncover the truth about what really happened to Suzie’s family, which in turn thrusts them into a dangerous world she never knew existed. You can stream Sunny from July 10.

Me

The next is Me, which follows a 12-year-old boy named Ben, who is currently in middle school and dealing with all the drama that comes with it. But things get even harder when he realises he has superpowers, taking him on a journey of self-discovery. Along the way, he finds an ally in his new stepsister Max, who helps him to harness the powers and uncover some secrets among his community. You can stream Me from July 12.

The Instigators

Finally, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck’s new thriller movie looks like it’ll be a must watch when it hits the streamer on August 2. We don’t have too many plot details, but the brief synopsis is certainly intriguing.It reads: “A botched robbery causes two thieves to go on the run, dragging along one of their therapists in the process.”

There’s a great supporting cast attached to the movie too including The Night Agent star Hong Chau and Richard Jewell’s Paul Walter Hauser, and we’re looking forward to learning more about their characters when the movie drops.

While you wait, why not check out our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows to tide you over? There’s plenty of great stuff on here to suit all tastes, so we’ve got you covered.