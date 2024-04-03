Apple TV Plus just added 30 more classic movies to its library – here are 7 to stream first
"An offer you can't refuse"
There are a multitude of reasons why Apple TV Plus remains one of the best streaming services, and it's about to get even better thanks to the arrival of nearly 30 new licensed movies from studios like Universal, Sony and Warner Bros. Pictures.
Last month, Apple TV Plus expanded its already-rich library of titles by adding 50 licensed movies to the catalog – a movie buff's ultimate dream. And this month is no different, as its next string of movies is set to crop up on the platform over the month of April, each being in with the chance of making it into the list of best Apple TV Plus movies. Of all the new arrivals (see the full list is below) there are seven movies that stood out to me as the obvious ones to watch first.
- 42
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Armageddon
- Arrival
- Bridesmaids
- Bridge of Spies
- Clueless
- Contagion
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Crazy Stupid Love
Load the full list...
- Dunkirk
- Forest Gump
- Free State of Jones
- Ghostbusters
- Inception
- John Wick
- John Wick 2
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Sherlock Holmes
- Taken
- The Departed
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Heat
- The Italian Job
- The Town
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Transformers
Like the 50-plus movies added in March, the 30 new titles will only be available for a limited time. According to MacRumors, this could vary between four and eight weeks depending on the title. If you don't have time to watch all 30, then here's our pick of seven new arrivals you should stream on Apple TV Plus this month.
Arrival (2016)
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Runtime: 116 minutes
Age rating: PG-13
A modern classic in sci-fi cinema, Arrival shines the spotlight on Amy Adams in one of her most enthralling acting performances. Playing the role of a linguistic professor called Louise Banks she leads a team of investigators who are assembled when spaceships mysteriously start landing in different locations all over the world. To ensure a global war doesn't break out, Banks' team are faced with the responsibility of finding a way to communicate with the aliens. But with limited time on their hands, risks must be taken which could put the survival of the human race on the line.
Bridesmaids (2011)
Director: Paul Feig
Runtime: 125 minutes
Age rating: R
One of my all-time favorite comedies is coming to Apple TV Plus, and despite having watched it several times over, its humor never fails to crack me up each time around. Written by and starring SNL's Kristen Wiig, her character Annie is a single woman whose life hasn't been on a decline since the loss of her business to the 2008 recession. When her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) announces her engagement, Annie is named maid of honor and must endure a run of expensive pre-wedding rituals, but the real comedy shines through Annie's competitive relationship with fellow bridesmaid Helen (Rose Byrne), which turns into a battle to prove who the better friend to Lillian is.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Director: Jon M. Chu
Runtime: 120 minutes
Age rating: PG-13
Based on the novel of the same title by Kevin Kwan, the film adaptation is made up of a powerful cast of leading Asian actors in Hollywood right now including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. In this modern rom-com, NYU professor Rachel (Wu) travels to Singapore for her partner Nick's (Golding) best friend's wedding where she learns that not only is his family extremely wealthy, but he's deemed as one of the country's most eligible bachelors. What she thought was going to be a nice family gathering has turned into an endurance game against jealous socialites and Nick's disapproving mother (Yeoh).
Dunkirk (2017)
Director: Christopher Nolan
Runtime: 107 minutes
Age rating: PG-13
When it comes to war dramas, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a must-watch. Set in 1940 on the beaches of Dunkirk, the German occupation is growing rapidly throughout France, and when British and French troops find themselves trapped in the port town, their only means of escaping is through the sea. The movie tells the story from three different perspectives that'll take you from the beach to the sea and through the air, showing how soldiers, marines and pilots had to come together to pull off a major rescue mission during the Second World War.
Forrest Gump (1994)
Director: Robert Zemeckis
Runtime: 142 minutes
Age rating: PG-13
A cinema classic that hits every emotional spot, Forrest Gump will always make me sob no matter how many times I've seen it before. Recapping US history between the 1950s through to the 1970s, the story is told through the eyes of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), an Alabama man with a low IQ that has a simple view of the world. He recounts his life and experiences living through the Civil Rights Movement, fighting in the Vietnam War, and into the very early days of the HIV/ AIDS epidemic. With several lifetime achievements under his belt, there's one thing that Forrest longs for – to reconnect with his childhood friend and love of his life Jenny.
Ghostbusters (1984)
Director: Ivan Reitman
Runtime: 107 minutes
Age rating: PG
As well as Back to the Future (1985), every dad who had an 80s childhood makes their child watch this family classic – trust me, I was one of those children. Ghostbusters has proved itself to be a cult classic and is still being reimagined to this day thanks to its combination of slapstick comedy and fantasy elements. In New York City, a team of scientists are kicked out of their positions at a university after exploring paranormal activities and conducting experiments on students. With their new-found knowledge, they decide to become full time paranormal exterminators adopting the name 'Ghostbusters'. But their high media profile and new found fame status puts the pressure on them as they're faced with a problem that could destroy the entire city.
The Godfather (1972)
Director: Francis Ford Coppola
Runtime: 177 minutes
Age rating: R
The Godfather is easily one of Hollywood's biggest successes, both commercially and culturally. With Hollywood royalty Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as the leads, the movie centers around the Mafia family of Don Vito Corleone (Brando) who sits as the head and 'Godfather' of the family. When his youngest son Michael (Pacino) reluctantly joins the rest of his family in the Mafia, he finds himself wrapped in a constant cycle of violence and confrontation that could lead to not only the downfall of the business, but the entire Corleone family unit.
You might also like
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
Most Popular
By Craig Hale
By Matt Evans
By Alex Blake