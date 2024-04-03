Apple TV Plus just added 30 more classic movies to its library – here are 7 to stream first

There are a multitude of reasons why Apple TV Plus remains one of the best streaming services, and it's about to get even better thanks to the arrival of nearly 30 new licensed movies from studios like Universal, Sony and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Last month, Apple TV Plus expanded its already-rich library of titles by adding 50 licensed movies to the catalog – a movie buff's ultimate dream. And this month is no different, as its next string of movies is set to crop up on the platform over the month of April, each being in with the chance of making it into the list of best Apple TV Plus movies. Of all the new arrivals (see the full list is below) there are seven movies that stood out to me as the obvious ones to watch first.

42

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Armageddon

Arrival

Bridesmaids

Bridge of Spies

Clueless

Contagion

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Stupid Love

Dunkirk

Forest Gump

Free State of Jones

Ghostbusters

Inception

John Wick

John Wick 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Sherlock Holmes

Taken

The Departed

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Heat

The Italian Job

The Town

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers

Like the 50-plus movies added in March, the 30 new titles will only be available for a limited time. According to MacRumors, this could vary between four and eight weeks depending on the title. If you don't have time to watch all 30, then here's our pick of seven new arrivals you should stream on Apple TV Plus this month.

Arrival (2016)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Runtime: 116 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

A modern classic in sci-fi cinema, Arrival shines the spotlight on Amy Adams in one of her most enthralling acting performances. Playing the role of a linguistic professor called Louise Banks she leads a team of investigators who are assembled when spaceships mysteriously start landing in different locations all over the world. To ensure a global war doesn't break out, Banks' team are faced with the responsibility of finding a way to communicate with the aliens. But with limited time on their hands, risks must be taken which could put the survival of the human race on the line.

Bridesmaids (2011)

Director: Paul Feig

Runtime: 125 minutes

Age rating: R

One of my all-time favorite comedies is coming to Apple TV Plus, and despite having watched it several times over, its humor never fails to crack me up each time around. Written by and starring SNL's Kristen Wiig, her character Annie is a single woman whose life hasn't been on a decline since the loss of her business to the 2008 recession. When her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) announces her engagement, Annie is named maid of honor and must endure a run of expensive pre-wedding rituals, but the real comedy shines through Annie's competitive relationship with fellow bridesmaid Helen (Rose Byrne), which turns into a battle to prove who the better friend to Lillian is.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Runtime: 120 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Based on the novel of the same title by Kevin Kwan, the film adaptation is made up of a powerful cast of leading Asian actors in Hollywood right now including Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Best Actress Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. In this modern rom-com, NYU professor Rachel (Wu) travels to Singapore for her partner Nick's (Golding) best friend's wedding where she learns that not only is his family extremely wealthy, but he's deemed as one of the country's most eligible bachelors. What she thought was going to be a nice family gathering has turned into an endurance game against jealous socialites and Nick's disapproving mother (Yeoh).

Dunkirk (2017)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Runtime: 107 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

When it comes to war dramas, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk is a must-watch. Set in 1940 on the beaches of Dunkirk, the German occupation is growing rapidly throughout France, and when British and French troops find themselves trapped in the port town, their only means of escaping is through the sea. The movie tells the story from three different perspectives that'll take you from the beach to the sea and through the air, showing how soldiers, marines and pilots had to come together to pull off a major rescue mission during the Second World War.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Runtime: 142 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

A cinema classic that hits every emotional spot, Forrest Gump will always make me sob no matter how many times I've seen it before. Recapping US history between the 1950s through to the 1970s, the story is told through the eyes of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), an Alabama man with a low IQ that has a simple view of the world. He recounts his life and experiences living through the Civil Rights Movement, fighting in the Vietnam War, and into the very early days of the HIV/ AIDS epidemic. With several lifetime achievements under his belt, there's one thing that Forrest longs for – to reconnect with his childhood friend and love of his life Jenny.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Director: Ivan Reitman

Runtime: 107 minutes

Age rating: PG

As well as Back to the Future (1985), every dad who had an 80s childhood makes their child watch this family classic – trust me, I was one of those children. Ghostbusters has proved itself to be a cult classic and is still being reimagined to this day thanks to its combination of slapstick comedy and fantasy elements. In New York City, a team of scientists are kicked out of their positions at a university after exploring paranormal activities and conducting experiments on students. With their new-found knowledge, they decide to become full time paranormal exterminators adopting the name 'Ghostbusters'. But their high media profile and new found fame status puts the pressure on them as they're faced with a problem that could destroy the entire city.

The Godfather (1972)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Runtime: 177 minutes

Age rating: R

The Godfather is easily one of Hollywood's biggest successes, both commercially and culturally. With Hollywood royalty Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as the leads, the movie centers around the Mafia family of Don Vito Corleone (Brando) who sits as the head and 'Godfather' of the family. When his youngest son Michael (Pacino) reluctantly joins the rest of his family in the Mafia, he finds himself wrapped in a constant cycle of violence and confrontation that could lead to not only the downfall of the business, but the entire Corleone family unit.