3 shows on Apple TV Plus with 86% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes to stream while you wait for Lady in the Lake

One of the four new Apple TV Plus shows we can't wait to watch this month is Lady in the Lake and there's not long to go now with the show set to premiere this Friday, on July 19. Apple TV Plus adapted the new Natalie Portman drama from a book originally penned by Laura Lippman, which revolves around the disappearance of a young girl that grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966.

The new Apple TV Plus show follows Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife-turned-journalist whose life converges with Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram), a struggling mother trying to advance the agenda of the city's black community. When Maddie becomes obsessed over Cleo's mysterious death, a dark discovery plunges everyone around them in danger.

Lady in the Lake is one of the streamer's most anticipated series, which we're sure will make it onto our best Apple TV Plus shows upon its release. But if you can't wait until July 19 for the limited series to debut on the platform and have already made your way through the likes of Presumed Innocent and Sugar, here are three more impactful dramas that were also adapted from books to watch in the meantime – and one has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Drops of God

RT Score: 100%

100% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~53 minute episodes

~53 minute episodes Creator: Quoc Dang Tran

Pour yourself a glass for Drops of God. Based on the best-selling manga series of the same name by Tadashi Agi, the series centers on Camille Léger (Fleur Geffrier), the estranged daughter of Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and a well-renowned oenologist in the wine world. When he passes away at the age of 60, she discovers that his extensive wine collection is now hers. But before she can claim her huge inheritance, she must compete against his protégé Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita) in a test of their senses.

Who knew sipping wine could be so intense? This stylish French-Japanese drama will keep you guessing with every drop, while Camille and Issei's gripping personal lives unravel throughout the series.

Pachinko

RT Score: 97%

97% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~55 minute episodes

~55 minute episodes Creator: Soo Hugh

Pachinko is based on the New York Times bestseller by Min Jin Lee which follows the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave Korea to embark on a fearless mission to survive.

The award-winning series became one of Apple TV's most critically-acclaimed dramas and was praised for its cinematography, writing and spell-binding performances. Described as "a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival", you'll be happy to hear that Pachinko is returning for a second season.

Lessons in Chemistry

RT Score: 86%

86% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~45 minute episodes

~45 minute episodes Creator: Bonnie Garmus

Another book-to-screen adaptation is Lessons in Chemistry written by Bonnie Garmus. Set in the 1950s, the drama series stars Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) as chemist Elizabeth Zott, whose dream of becoming a scientist is met with backlash by a sexist society. To battle against the patriarchal barriers, the chemistry genius accepts a job on a TV cooking show and teaches housewives scientific topics.

Lessons in Chemistry is a delicious serving of comfort and the costumes are a feast for the eyes. Although it tackles important themes such as sexism, racism and grief, it still manages to remain tender and affecting.