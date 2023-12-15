Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 debuts on Max in 2024 – and it'll be its last

Here's some news that's pretty, pretty bad. After 24 years, Curb Your Enthusiasm – one of the best Max shows we've seen – is coming to an end. The 12th and final season of the hit comedy series premieres on Max on February 4, 2024.

HBO's longest-running and incredibly successful comedy – it's been running on and off since 2000, garnering 51 Emmy nominations including 10 nominations for best comedy, which is not bad for 11 seasons – is coming to an end as Larry David the man plays Larry David the character for one last time. And yes, he does say that at the end of every season. But this time it appears to be true.

According to David: "As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character. And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

Could Season 12 include something Seinfeld-shaped?

Back in October, Jerry Seinfeld dropped some pretty big hints that he and David were considering a reunion of the show that made them both household names. Responding to a question from an audience member about the Seinfeld finale, which David wrote, he said that: "I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can't really tell it because it is a secret... something is going to happen that has to do with that ending." To applause, he added: "And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you'll see. We'll see."

It's also possible that this isn't really the end. Curb Your Enthusiasm has been curbed before. There were six years between seasons eight and nine and another three between nine and ten, so it's not completely impossible that David will change his mind. HBO has previously said that there remains an "open invitation" should David want to make more seasons.

The final 10 episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm will debut on one of the ` on February 4, 2024, and the final ever episode will air on April 7, wrapping up the show.