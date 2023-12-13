Max becomes a YouTube primetime channel inductee - ads not included

If you’re an avid YouTube user, you’re most likely in the loop with its seemingly never-ending selection of primetime channels. Now, viewers in the US can watch movies and shows from the ad-free tier of Max on YouTube Primetime following an announcement from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

Max has become the most recent Primetime inductee, joining more than 35 channels including Paramount Plus, Hayu, and Starz. In a post announcing the news, WBD says its integration with YouTube will offer customers access to its most popular content across its various brands, which range from Food Network to TLC, plus content from Warner Bros. Pictures. Viewers will be able to subscribe and watch on YouTube and pay via their Google account.

Max’s arrival on YouTube Primetime channels is another step in WBD’s push to make the platform available to a wider audience. As it stands, Max’s with-ads tier is priced at $9.99 a month, and its standard ad-free tier is $15.99 a month. There’s also an ultimate ad-free tier available for $19.99 a month. This integration may encourage more people to sign up for that more expensive tier.

YouTube's Multiview feature (Image credit: YouTube)

YouTube primetime channels are similar to Amazon Prime Channels, providing a way of letting customers stream their favorite platforms through YouTube, making it easier for viewers to access different subscription services from one place.

As YouTube continues to expand as an entertainment platform, it’s becoming clear that it’s close to becoming the go-to streaming service for Google customers.

The addition of Max to YouTube primetime channels follows the recent news of Google terminating its Play Movies & TV, where customers will have their purchased content migrated to their YouTube accounts under the ‘Movies & TV’ section. YouTube is also set to become Google’s new home for podcasts, with Google Podcasts set to shut down in April 2024.

YouTube also recently rolled out its Multiview feature, which gives sports fans the option to experience four different games at once.