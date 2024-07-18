Euphoria creator’s canceled HBO show with 19% on Rotten Tomatoes scored an Emmy nod, so… believe in yourself, guys

Sam Levinson's controversial HBO drama series The Idol has received a 2024 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming, despite its low 19% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The nomination is in reference to Nina McNeely's choreography for the show's rehearsal music video shoot, which is led by troubled pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her backup dancers, including Blackpink's Jennie Kim.

The Idol caused a scandal at the Cannes Film Festival and continued to stir up controversy when it debuted on one of the best streaming services in June 2023 with its overtly sexual and violent scenes. HBO ultimately decided to cancel the show after one season, with a spokesperson telling Popsugar at the time: “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast and crew for their incredible work.”

Levinson is known to push boundaries in his projects, most notably in his hard-hitting teen drama series Euphoria, which won nine Emmy Awards and became a huge cultural phenomenon. But whether Levinson's efforts with The Idol will earn him another Emmy win remains to be seen on September 15.

What is The Idol about?

Co-created by Levinson, Abel Tesfaye – AKA The Weeknd – and Reza Fahim, The Idol follows pop idol Jocelyn (Depp) who resolves to become the greatest star in the USA after having a nervous breakdown. She then starts a complex relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd), a sleazy night club owner and cult leader who offers larger ambitions for Jocelyn's career.

The Idol also stars Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Hank Azaria (The Simpsons), Troye Sivan (Trolls Band Together), Moses Sumney (MaXXXine), Hari Nef (Barbie) and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket).

The drama will be facing tough competition in the scripted series category, with Only Murders in the Building choreographer John Carrafa, Palm Royale choreographer Brooke Lipton and Physical choreographer Jennifer Hamilton all up for the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming.

Speaking about the nomination, The Idol choreographer McNeely said in a statement: “I’m beyond honored and grateful for this nomination. Thank you to Sam, Abel, Lily and everyone involved for their trust and the opportunity to work on such a special project.”