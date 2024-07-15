Good news: Euphoria officially isn't canceled, but don't expect season 3 to arrive on Max any time soon

Euphoria is one of the best Max shows in the US (and on Sky/Now in the UK and Foxtel/Binge in Australia), so naturally we've been waiting for Euphoria season three news with bated breath. The good news is that season three is now happening, but the slightly less good news is that you'll need to wait until at least 2025 to see it.

The news comes via The Hollywood Reporter, which quotes HBO's drama head Francesca Orsi: "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January... We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Why is season 3 of Euphoria taking so long?

The return of the show has been plagued by delays and sadness. It was renewed back in February 2022, but was derailed by Covid-19 and then Angus Cloud, who played the fan favorite character Fez, died of an overdose last year. In addition to rewriting the third season there have also been logistical issues. Euphoria has made stars of many of its cast, and that means they are very much in demand: accommodating the busy film schedules of cast members such as Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer has proved to be challenging.

There were even rumors that the show might be cancelled. Joking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February, Jacob Elordi said of the third season that "I hope it’s soon or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?".

HBO hasn't said when season three will stream, although if production isn't beginning until early 2025 then anything before at least late 2025 is unlikely. It's also unclear when the story will take place, but as it's nearly three years since it last aired already it's likely that we'll see a time jump to move the story on a few years too.

