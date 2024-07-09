3 new shows on Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

A new month means new TV shows on Max's ever-expanding content library and if you're a subscriber to one of the best streaming services, then you're in for a treat as there are three new shows with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes to watch on the platform in July.

While it can be hard to choose different content from everything new on Max in July 2024, these three shows all have new and upcoming episodes to look forward to that have stellar Rotten Tomatoes scores, which might make your decision easier. From an anime superhero adaptation to a beautifully bizarre surrealist comedy, all three of these highly-rated shows would earn a place on our best Max shows list, so make sure to give them a watch if you haven’t already.

My Adventures with Superman (2023)

My Adventures With Superman | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 98%

98% Age rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Length: ~23 minute episodes

~23 minute episodes Creator: Jake Wyatt

My Adventures with Superman is another addition to the hugely popular and ever-expanding superhero genre. It's an anime-inspired take on the notorious Man of Steel made by Adult Swim. The series follows investigative journalist Clark Kent (voiced by Jack Quaid) along with his girlfriend Lois Lane (voiced by Alice Lee) and best friend Jimmy Olsen (voiced by Ishmel Sahid), who embark on exciting adventures together.

The visually striking animation does a marvelous job in reimagining Superman for a fresh audience, emphasizing Clark's evolution of becoming a hero in all his bright-eyed and dorky glory. My Adventures with Superman soars to new heights with its lovable characters, fast-paced action and heartwarming romance that appeals to both newcomers and long-time fans of the beloved DC hero. With two seasons to enjoy, it definitely flies into our best anime shows list.

Fantasmas (2024)

RT Score: 96%

96% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~29 minute episodes

~29 minute episodes Creator: Julio Torres

Fantasmas sees writer, director and comedian Julio Torres go on the search through New York City for a lost golden oyster earring and meeting all kinds of people along the way. Seems like a straightforward premise, right? Think again. This mundane mission is transformed into something extraordinary and whimsical in this wondrous six-part series. Torres reflects on the unusual characters he comes across in a dreamy alternate version of New York City through eerie and comedic vignettes.

To top off the surreal and psychedelic experience, Fantasmas has an array of exciting famous faces, with Paul Dano, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi and Emma Stone all making a surprise appearance as obscure characters. Fantasmas is a weird, wacky and wild ride that you won't want to get off.

House of the Dragon (2022)

House of the Dragon | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 90%

90% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~59 minute episodes

~59 minute episodes Creator: George RR Martin

House of the Dragon became a cultural phenomenon when it was first released in 2022, with fans flocking back to George RR Martin's fantastical world once again when season two landed on the streamer. A prequel to Game of Thrones and based on Martin's 2018 book Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon tells the story of the Dance of the Dragons and the events leading up to the catastrophic civil war.

I'll let our House of the Dragon season two review speak for itself on why the brutal and blood-soaked fantasy series continues to successfully rule the world of streaming.