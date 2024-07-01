5 new nail-biting movies on Max with over 75% on Rotten Tomatoes

Now that we've reached July, summer is in full swing and a new month means new movies are about to start cropping up in the best streaming services. If you're a Max subscriber and fan of thrillers, consider yourselves in for a suspense-packed month, starting with these five thrillers with over 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

While all of our picks from everything new on Max in July 2024 have elements of action and suspense, each one has a very different plot that tackles unrelated themes. We selected a very recent A24 slasher starring Kristen Stewart that has received positive acclaim from all angles, along with two David Fincher classics and two M. Night Shyamalan entries with familiar faces synonymous with action movies.

These movies make quite the list if we do say so ourselves, and who knows, there's a high chance you could see them qualify for our list of best Max movies. So, out of all of our thrillers, which one will you go for first?

Love Lies Bleeding (2024)

RT Score: 94%

Age rating: R

Length: 104 minutes

Director: Rose Glass

Arriving on: July 19

A24's new queer slasher arrives on Max this month fresh out of the movie theater. Carried by the acting talents of dynamic duo Kristen Stewart and Katy O'Brian, and writing from Rose Glass and Weronika Tofilska, Love Lies Bleeding recounts the love story between two women in the backdrop of 1980s bodybuilder culture and crime families. When gym manager Lou (Stewart) meets Jackie (O'Brian), they fall for each other instantly and plan to leave town. As their relationship blossoms, the two are quickly roped into the barbaric world of Lou's criminal family, resulting in a blood bath of violence and obsessiveness.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

RT Score: 86%

Age rating: R

Length: 158 minutes

Director: David Fincher

Arriving on: July 1

David Fincher is arguably the king of suspense, just look at Se7en (1995) and Fight Club (1999). With The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Fincher applies those suspense techniques to his adaptation of Stieg Larsson's novel of the same name. In it, journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) is recruited by rich industrialist Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer) to solve the murder case of his niece that happened 40-years prior. Blomkvist is joined by skilled hacker and investigator Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) to get to the bottom of the case and discover if the murder was committed by one of Vanger's own family members.

Panic Room (2002)

RT Score: 76%

Age rating: R

Length: 112 minutes

Director: David Fincher

Arriving on: July 1

We've said it already, Fincher really is the king of suspense movies. Set in New York, Panic Room sees Jodie Foster play mother to Kristen Stewart in one of her earliest roles. When a break-in occurs at their apartment, Meg (Foster) and her diabetic daughter Sarah (Stewart) are trapped in their panic room hiding from three intruders (Forest Whitaker, Dwight Yoakam and Jared Leto). Just when they think they've found safety in the confines of their panic room, their lives are immediately endangered when they discover that what the men are looking for is in the room they're hiding in.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

RT Score: 86%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 107 minutes

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Arriving on: July 1

The Sixth Sense was a smash hit back in the '90s, becoming the second highest-grossing movie of the year along following a total of six Academy Award nominations. Bruce Willis stars as Dr. Malcolm Crowe, a child psychologist who's recent patient Cole (Haley Joel Osmont) comes to him with a secret: he can see dead people. With no one else to turn to, Crowe attempts to get to the bottom of Cole's supernatural powers but his mission leads to grave consequences.

Signs (2002)

RT Score: 75%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 106 minutes

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Arriving on: July 1

Another entry from M. Night Shyamalan that features a recognizable cast of leads including Mel Gibson and Joaquin Phoenix. Former reverend and widower Graham Hess (Gibson) now lives on a secluded farm where he finds a mysterious pattern of circles carved into his crop field. He sets out to investigate what these patterns are but when he discovers the message behind them, it comes with a life-changing cost for himself and his family.