Five years ago, the quiet English town of Little Kilton was rocked when popular schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh before he took his own life. The police closed the case and the town’s residents accepted the conclusion. All except Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), who still believes there are more secrets to be uncovered. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online from anywhere.

A six-part adaptation of Holly Jackson’s BookTok YA sensation, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a murder mystery first and foremost. However, Pip sets out to discover the secrets that lie buried in their community, suspecting the real killer is still out there and determined to keep the truth from surfacing. A coming of age story too, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder also examines the experience of growing up in small town in England, filled with equal amounts awkward teen comedy and crime drama thrills. Think Skins meets Agatha Christie.

Myers, fresh off Netflix’ Wednesday, leads the cast alongside Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margolith, Raiko Gohara and Jude Collie. Familiar faces in the older cast include Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin as Pip’s mother Leanne and Ghosts’ writer/actor Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder promises to be just as gripping as its source novel, and with two books left to adapt, could be an ongoing hit. So keep reading our guide on how to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online, for free and from anywhere.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will land in full on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Monday, July 1. It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too. Brits away from home that don’t want to miss out on this gripping murder mystery can always use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.

For those away from home looking to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will land on Netflix in the US, although with the slightly delayed release date of August 1. A subscription starts at $6.99 per month. To get rid of ads you'll need to pay at least $15.49 per month, while 4K streaming will cost at least $22.99 per month. Brits currently tavelling in the US can use a VPN to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Stan is where to head in Australia to binge all episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder from Monday, July 1. Plans are available from AU$10 a month, but new members can take advantage of the service’s 30-day free trial first. Don't worry if you're away from home and want to catch that free Stan stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back in Oz.

Currently there's been no confirmation of if, like their neighbours, Canada will be served with episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Netflix or elsewhere, but we'll endeavour to update our guide when we know more.

Brits currently travelling in Canada can use a VPN to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on BBC iPlayer from abroad.

Kiwi audiences looking to stream the YA murder mystery are in luck, because A Good Girls Guide to Murder will land on the FREE service ThreeNow in New Zealand on Monday, July 1. If you're a New Zealander travelling overseas looking to watch the drama, you could always use a VPN to tune in as you would back home.

All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will drop on Monday, July 1 for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK and ThreeNow in New Zealand. It'll also arrive on Stan in Australia on the same date. Viewers in the US can watch the murder mystery on Netflix from August 1.

Is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder based on a book? A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is based on the first novel of the hit YA trilogy of the same name by Holly Jackson. The debut novel was followed by Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good as Dead as well as the prequel novella Kill Joy.