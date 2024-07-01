How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder online from anywhere
High school detective looks to solve a small town murder mystery
Five years ago, the quiet English town of Little Kilton was rocked when popular schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh before he took his own life. The police closed the case and the town’s residents accepted the conclusion. All except Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers), who still believes there are more secrets to be uncovered. Keep reading, as we explain how to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online from anywhere.
|Release date: Monday, July 1
|FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) ThreeNow (NZ)
|Global Stream: Netflix (US, August 1) | Stan (AU)
A six-part adaptation of Holly Jackson’s BookTok YA sensation, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a murder mystery first and foremost. However, Pip sets out to discover the secrets that lie buried in their community, suspecting the real killer is still out there and determined to keep the truth from surfacing. A coming of age story too, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder also examines the experience of growing up in small town in England, filled with equal amounts awkward teen comedy and crime drama thrills. Think Skins meets Agatha Christie.
Myers, fresh off Netflix’ Wednesday, leads the cast alongside Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margolith, Raiko Gohara and Jude Collie. Familiar faces in the older cast include Motherland star Anna Maxwell Martin as Pip’s mother Leanne and Ghosts’ writer/actor Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder promises to be just as gripping as its source novel, and with two books left to adapt, could be an ongoing hit. So keep reading our guide on how to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online, for free and from anywhere.
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder free online
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder FREE in the UK
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will land in full on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Monday, July 1.
It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too.
Brits away from home that don’t want to miss out on this gripping murder mystery can always use a VPN to tune in as they would at home.
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder from anywhere
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder online from anywhere
For those away from home looking to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Use a VPN to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder from anywhere:
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder around the world
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in the US
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will land on Netflix in the US, although with the slightly delayed release date of August 1.
A subscription starts at $6.99 per month. To get rid of ads you'll need to pay at least $15.49 per month, while 4K streaming will cost at least $22.99 per month.
Brits currently tavelling in the US can use a VPN to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
How to watch watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in Australia
Stan is where to head in Australia to binge all episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder from Monday, July 1.
Plans are available from AU$10 a month, but new members can take advantage of the service’s 30-day free trial first.
Don't worry if you're away from home and want to catch that free Stan stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back in Oz.
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in Canada
Currently there's been no confirmation of if, like their neighbours, Canada will be served with episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on Netflix or elsewhere, but we'll endeavour to update our guide when we know more.
Brits currently travelling in Canada can use a VPN to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder on BBC iPlayer from abroad.
How to watch A Good Girl's Guide to Murder in New Zealand
Kiwi audiences looking to stream the YA murder mystery are in luck, because A Good Girls Guide to Murder will land on the FREE service ThreeNow in New Zealand on Monday, July 1.
If you're a New Zealander travelling overseas looking to watch the drama, you could always use a VPN to tune in as you would back home.
What you need to know about A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder release date
All six episodes of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder will drop on Monday, July 1 for FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK and ThreeNow in New Zealand. It'll also arrive on Stan in Australia on the same date. Viewers in the US can watch the murder mystery on Netflix from August 1.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder trailer
Who is in the cast of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder?
- Emma Myers as Pippa (Pip) Fitz-Amobi
- Kitty Anderson as Young Pippa
- Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh
- India Lillie Davies as Andie Bell
- Rahul Pattni as Sal Singh
- Asha Banks as Cara Ward
- Yali Topol Margalith as Lauren Gibson
- Jude Morgan-Collie as Connor Reynolds
- Raiko Gohara as Zach Chen
- Georgia Arron as Emma Hutton
- Jessica Webber as Nat Da Silva
- Henry Ashton as Max Hastings
- Carla Woodcock as Becca Bell
- Yasmin Al-Khudhairi as Naomi Ward
- Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward
- Anna Maxwell Martin as Leanne Amobi
- Orla Hill as Ruby Foxcroft
- Gary Beadle as Victor Amobi
- Mitu Panicucci as Stella Chapman
- Annabel Mullion as Rosie Hastings
- Adam Astill as Toby Hastings
- Matthew Khan as Dylan
- Matt Chambers as Jason Bell
- Ephraim O.P. Sampson as Jake Lawrence
- Jackson Bews as Daniel da Silva
Is A Good Girl's Guide to Murder based on a book?
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is based on the first novel of the hit YA trilogy of the same name by Holly Jackson.
The debut novel was followed by Good Girl, Bad Blood and As Good as Dead as well as the prequel novella Kill Joy.
