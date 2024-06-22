Netflix has already revealed all the new movies and shows coming to the service in July 2024, and there are some big hits coming our way. Every month, the streamer shakes up its already packed catalog with new additions, which is why it's still one of the best streaming services available.

In July 2024, you can expect to see some major titles arriving – including popular series Lost and Suits – over the course of the next few weeks to keep your summer movie evenings thriving (when you're not lounging in the sun, of course). Majority land on July 1, so it's not long until you can start ticking off titles from your watchlist.

While it's exciting to see fresh movies and shows come to Netflix, a number of these are set to be removed, so keep an eye out for the full list of everything leaving Netflix in July 2024. But before you start to dwell on the titles leaving the platform, here's your guide to everything coming to Netflix this month.

Everything new on Netflix in July 2024

Arriving on July 1



About Antoine season one (TV show)

Amazing Antoine (movie)

American Hustle (movie)

American Psycho (movie)

Annabelle (movie)

Back to the Future (movie)

Back to the Future Part II (movie)

Back to the Future Part III (movie)

Big Daddy (movie)

The Blind Side (movie)

Call Me by Your Name (movie)

Captain Phillips (movie)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (movie)

Easy A (movie)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3) (TV Show)

The House Bunny (movie)

Jigsaw (movie)

The Karate Kid (movie)

Lost: seasons one to six (TV show)

Magic Mike XXL (movie)

Matilda (movie)

The Nun (movie)

Paw Patrol: The Movie (movie)

Spider-Man (movie)

Spider-Man 2 (movie)

Spider-Man 3 (movie)

Star Trek: Prodigy season two (TV show)

Suits season nine (TV show)

The Sweetest Thing (movie)

Uncle Buck (movie)

The Wiz (movie)

Zombieland (movie)



Arriving on July 2



SPRINT (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 3



Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (movie, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind: Brazil season four (TV show, Netflix Original)

The Man with 1000 Kids (documentary, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 4



Barbecue Showdown season three (TV show, Netflix Original)

Rhythm + Flow France season thee (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 5



Desperate Lies (TV show, Netflix Original)

Goyo (movie, Netflix Original)

The Imaginary (movie, Netflix Original)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch season three (TV show)



Arriving on July 7



Boruto: Naruto the Movie (movie)

The Last: Naruto the Movie (movie)

Road To Ninja -Naruto the Movie- (movie)



Arriving on July 8



Bad Boys (movie)

Bad Boys II (movie)



Arriving on July 9



The Boyfriend (TV show, Netflix Original)

Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (comedy, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 10



Eva Lasting season three (TV show, Netflix Original)

Love Is Blind: Brazil season four (TV show, Netflix Original)

Receiver (TV show, Netflix Original)

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point season two (TV show, Netflix Original)

Wild Wild Punjab (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 11



Another Self season two (TV show, Netflix Original)

Vanished into the Night (movie, Netflix Original)

Vikings: Valhalla season three (TV show, Netflix Original)

Rhythm + Flow France season three (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 12



Blame the Game (movie, Netflix Original)

The Champion (movie, Netflix Original)

Exploding Kittens (TV show, Netflix Original)

Lobola Man (movie, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 15



Midnight Sun (movie)

Trolls Band Together (movie)

Wonderoos (TV show)



Arriving on July 16



The Boy Next Door (movie)

Chad Daniels: Empty Nester (comedy, Netflix Original)

Fifty Shades Darker (movie)

Fifty Shades Freed (movie)



Arriving on July 17



The Green Glove Gang Season 2 (TV show, Netflix Original)

T - P BON season two (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 18



Cobra Kai season six part one (TV show, Netflix Original)

Master of the House (TV show, Netflix Original)

Rhythm + Flow France season three (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 19



Find Me Falling (movie, Netflix Original)

Skywalkers: A Love Story (documentary, Netflix Original)

Sweet Home season three (TV show, Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle season six (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 21



Rhythm + Flow France season three (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 23



All American season six (TV show)



Arriving on July 24



Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (documentary, Netflix Original)

Love of my life (TV show, Netflix Original)

Resurrected Rides (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 25



The Decameron (TV show, Netflix Original)

Kleo season two (TV show, Netflix Original)

Tokyo Swindlers (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 26



The Dragon Prince season six (TV show, Netflix Original)

Elite season eight (TV show, Netflix Original)

House of Ga'a (movie, Netflix Original)

Non Negotiable (movie, Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle season six (TV show, Netflix Original)



Arriving on July 27



The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (movie)



Arriving on July 31



Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (documentary, Netflix Original)

Unsolved Mysteries volume four (TV show, Netflix Original)