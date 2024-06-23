It's always exciting to see what new movies and TV shows Netflix has in store for us each month, but that also means we will soon have to bid farewell to another bunch in July 2024.

Luckily, just like last month's everything leaving Netflix list, July's is short and sweet with only one series set to see the boot. None of the movies leaving are in our list of best Netflix movies either, so movie buffs can go into July 2024 with ease.

That's not to say that there aren't some blockbusters leaving that you won't want to miss. From Shrek to The Matrix, we've spotted a few major critically acclaimed titles so make sure to check the full list below – you never know, that one movie you've had sitting in your watchlist for a while could run its course with Netflix soon.

Everything leaving Netflix in July 2024

Leaving on July 7



War Dogs (movie)



Leaving on July 14



Abducted in Plain Sight (documentary, Netflix Original)



Leaving on July 15



The Beguiled (movie)



Leaving on July 23



Big Eyes (movie)



Leaving on July 31



American Graffiti (movie)

Anaconda (movie)

Enough (movie)

Fatal Attraction (movie)

Glass (movie)

Hulk (movie)

King Richard (movie)

Knocked Up (movie)

Lucy (movie)

Moneyball (movie)

Public Enemies (movie)

Resident Evil (movie)

Resident Evil: Retribution (movie)

Role Models (movie)

Shrek (movie)

Smokey and the Bandit (movie)

Smokey and the Bandit II (movie)

Something's Gotta Give (movie)

The Great Wall (movie)

The Matrix (movie)

The Matrix Reloaded (movie)

The Matrix Revolutions (movie)

The Other Boleyn Girl (movie)

The Theory of Everything (movie)

Top Gear Seasons 29-30 (TV show)

Traffic (movie)