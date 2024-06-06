Everything leaving Netflix in June 2024

News
By
published

The lioness will leave her cub

Kill Bill
You don't have long until one of Quentin Tarantino's best movies leaves Netflix. (Image credit: Miramax)

Looking at everything new on Netflix in June, there's a lot to stream in the coming weeks with plenty of critically acclaimed dramas, but we wouldn't ignore the handful of movies and shows leaving the platform as there are some you absolutely won't want to miss.  

Although we consider Netflix to be the best streaming service for most people, it's not immune to removing some of our favorite titles, but we all know it's inevitable. As for June, it's action movies that take up a large space on Netflix's list of departing favorites, with Bullet Train (2022) and Ready Player One (2018) set to leave on June 1. 

But luckily with Netflix, it's always the last day of the month when most of the titles leave the service, and it's no different with June so to make sure you don't miss out, here's the full list of everything about to leave Netflix.

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2024

Leaving on June 2

Bullet Train

Ready Player One

Leaving on June 9 

Top Gear, seasons 27-28

Leaving on June 16 

The Mule

Leaving on June 23

The Invitation

Leaving on June 25 

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game

Leaving on June 28 

Meg 2: The Trench

Leaving on June 29 

NCIS, seasons 1-11

Leaving on June 30 

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

You might also like

Want a TV upgrade? Our top 3 picks for all budgets

Samsung S90C on white backgroundBest premium TV

Samsung S90C

The best-value elite TV on the planet is the S90C OLED TV: its pictures are stunning, it's got every key gaming feature, it's got all the streaming smarts, its sound is good, and it looks gorgeous. Here's our full Samsung S90C review.

Hisense U8K on white backgroundBest mid-range TV

Hisense U8K

Premium pictures for a much lower price tag. The Hisense U8K is bright enough to be ideal for sport, has great contrast for movies, as future-proofed for gaming, and is unbeatable value. Read our full Hisense U8K review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED SeriesBest budget TV

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

Get this on one of its regular sales and its a steal. Excellent detail comes with rich, accurate colors, and an easy-to-use smart platform. It's even good for gaming. See our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review.

Rowan Davies
Editorial Associate

Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers. 