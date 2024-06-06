Everything leaving Netflix in June 2024
The lioness will leave her cub
Looking at everything new on Netflix in June, there's a lot to stream in the coming weeks with plenty of critically acclaimed dramas, but we wouldn't ignore the handful of movies and shows leaving the platform as there are some you absolutely won't want to miss.
Although we consider Netflix to be the best streaming service for most people, it's not immune to removing some of our favorite titles, but we all know it's inevitable. As for June, it's action movies that take up a large space on Netflix's list of departing favorites, with Bullet Train (2022) and Ready Player One (2018) set to leave on June 1.
But luckily with Netflix, it's always the last day of the month when most of the titles leave the service, and it's no different with June so to make sure you don't miss out, here's the full list of everything about to leave Netflix.
Everything leaving Netflix in June 2024
Leaving on June 2
Bullet Train
Ready Player One
Leaving on June 9
Top Gear, seasons 27-28
Leaving on June 16
The Mule
Leaving on June 23
The Invitation
Leaving on June 25
Dirty Grandpa
The Imitation Game
Leaving on June 28
Meg 2: The Trench
Leaving on June 29
NCIS, seasons 1-11
Leaving on June 30
28 Days
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Single Man
Annie
Blended
Colombiana
Fear
Firestarter
Footloose
Godzilla
The Holiday
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
Inside Man
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
National Lampoon's Animal House
Out of Africa
Shrek Forever After
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
