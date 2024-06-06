You don't have long until one of Quentin Tarantino's best movies leaves Netflix.

Looking at everything new on Netflix in June, there's a lot to stream in the coming weeks with plenty of critically acclaimed dramas, but we wouldn't ignore the handful of movies and shows leaving the platform as there are some you absolutely won't want to miss.

Although we consider Netflix to be the best streaming service for most people, it's not immune to removing some of our favorite titles, but we all know it's inevitable. As for June, it's action movies that take up a large space on Netflix's list of departing favorites, with Bullet Train (2022) and Ready Player One (2018) set to leave on June 1.

But luckily with Netflix, it's always the last day of the month when most of the titles leave the service, and it's no different with June so to make sure you don't miss out, here's the full list of everything about to leave Netflix.

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2024

Leaving on June 2



Bullet Train

Ready Player One



Leaving on June 9

Top Gear, seasons 27-28



Leaving on June 16

The Mule



Leaving on June 23



The Invitation



Leaving on June 25

Dirty Grandpa

The Imitation Game



Leaving on June 28

Meg 2: The Trench



Leaving on June 29

NCIS, seasons 1-11



Leaving on June 30

28 Days

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Single Man

Annie

Blended

Colombiana

Fear

Firestarter

Footloose

Godzilla

The Holiday

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Inside Man

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

National Lampoon's Animal House

Out of Africa

Shrek Forever After

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

