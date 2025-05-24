Everything leaving Hulu in June 2025
Hulu is clearing out some of its most interesting movies
With every new Hulu schedule comes a list of movies and shows that will be subsequently removed from the platform, and like always, Hulu's June 2025 calendar is a rather short list.
This month only 15 movies are set to leave one of the best streaming services, meaning that a lot of the best Hulu movies are staying put for now. However despite this small total, that doesn't mean there aren't any titles worth missing – and there are a few international titles bearing the brunt.
One of those movies is Joachim Trier's romance drama The Worst Person in the World (2021) which, in addition to Best International Feature, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2022 Oscars.
On top of this, Northern Irish thriller Here Before (2021) will also be leaving the platform, but you have until June 10 to catch it before it goes.
Leaving on June 1
Christmas with the Campbells (movie)
Leaving on June 2
The Amazing Maurice (movie)
Leaving on June 4
Intrigo: Dear Agnes (movie)
Leaving on June 8
Indemnity (movie)
Leaving on June 10
Here Before (movie)
Warhunt (movie)
Leaving on June 11
Intrigo: Samaria (movie)
Leaving on June 13
The Worst Person in the World (movie)
Leaving on June 17
Ted K (movie)
The Ledge (movie)
Leaving on June 22
The Burning Sea (movie)
Leaving on June 24
Big Gold Brick (movie)
Gasoline Alley (movie)
Leaving on June 25
The Desperate Hour (movie)
Leaving on June 30
Transfusion (movie)
