Everything leaving Hulu in June 2025

With every new Hulu schedule comes a list of movies and shows that will be subsequently removed from the platform, and like always, Hulu's June 2025 calendar is a rather short list.

This month only 15 movies are set to leave one of the best streaming services, meaning that a lot of the best Hulu movies are staying put for now. However despite this small total, that doesn't mean there aren't any titles worth missing – and there are a few international titles bearing the brunt.

One of those movies is Joachim Trier's romance drama The Worst Person in the World (2021) which, in addition to Best International Feature, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2022 Oscars.

On top of this, Northern Irish thriller Here Before (2021) will also be leaving the platform, but you have until June 10 to catch it before it goes.

Everything leaving Netflix in June 2025

Leaving on June 1

Christmas with the Campbells (movie)



Leaving on June 2

The Amazing Maurice (movie)



Leaving on June 4

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (movie)



Leaving on June 8

Indemnity (movie)



Leaving on June 10

Here Before (movie)

Warhunt (movie)



Leaving on June 11

Intrigo: Samaria (movie)



Leaving on June 13

The Worst Person in the World (movie)



Leaving on June 17

Ted K (movie)

The Ledge (movie)



Leaving on June 22

The Burning Sea (movie)



Leaving on June 24

Big Gold Brick (movie)

Gasoline Alley (movie)



Leaving on June 25

The Desperate Hour (movie)



Leaving on June 30

Transfusion (movie)