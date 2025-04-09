Predator: Killer of Killers is a new animated movie coming to Hulu that'll tell the story fans of the franchise have been waiting for

News
By published

Enjoyed Prey's journey into the past? You'll love this

A still of a predator from the trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers
Remember that secret Predator project? (Image credit: Hulu)

Like a laser sight emerging from the dark, Hulu has dropped a surprise trailer for the long rumoured secret Predator movie, Predator: Killer of Killers.

Confirming that the franchise renaissance director Dan Trachtenberg kicked off with 2022’s Prey is in full swing, the new movie “follows three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge; a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession; and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause. But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers.”

And judging by the trailer – which you can watch below – the Predator’s journey through the ages looks like a bloody good time, with the historical carnage of Prey given a dose of animated excess.

Predator: Killer of Killers | First Look | Hulu - YouTube Predator: Killer of Killers | First Look | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On

It’s fair to say the Predator franchise has had its ups and downs. While the Arnie-starring original is a bonafide classic featuring the most macho handshake of all time, the sequel – which sees the titular hunter in the centre of an LA gang war – is less well regarded, although has built up a cult following over time.

While the franchise had a pair of crossover films with the Alien series in the 2000’s, it took two decades for another stand-alone Predator movie, 2010’s Predators. Produced by Robert Rodriguez, the film flipped the original on its head, seeing a group of mercenaries and various other ne'er-do-wells dropped into the Yautja’s game reserve. Despite a stacked cast featuring the likes of Adrien Brody, Topher Grace, Walton Goggins and Laurence Fishburne, the film received a lukewarm reception, leaving the franchise dormant until Shane Black’s 2018 effort, The Predator, which again, failed to reignite the franchise.

What can we expect from Predator: Killer of Killers?

Prey proved to be a shot in the arm for the Predator franchise, taking it in a bold new direction with its story of a young Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) having to protect her tribe from a vicious Yautja hunter. The historical setting, fresh themes and shocking violence made for the best reviewed installment to date and Predator: Killer of Killers looks to be more of the same, albeit with the animated medium cranking things up a notch.

Taking an anthology approach, the new movie sees the fearsome extra-terrestrial warrior battling some of the best of the best from across the eras from blood spattered vikings to sword swinging samurais and ace WW2 Spitfire pilots, all brought to life in stunning animation courtesy of The Third Floor. If live action is more your thing, worry not, as Trachtenberg also has a third Predator film, Badlands, which sees the warrior become the hero, hitting cinemas in November.

In the meantime, we can’t wait for Predator: Killer of Killers to arrive on some of the best streaming services (Hulu in the US, Disney Plus worldwide) on June 6, when it’ll likely become one of the best Disney+ movies of the year.

You might also like

Tom Wardley
Tom Wardley
Contributor

Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hulu
Hulu app on an iPhone

Hulu's back after being down for many – here's everything we know about the outage
Lots of Handmaids all in a row

Hulu and Paramount+ order a new Dexter prequel and Handmaid's Tale sequel, giving fans more killer thrills and dystopian chills
ransomware avast

Hackers exploit zero-day Common Log File System vulnerability to plant ransomware
See more latest
Most Popular
ransomware avast
Hackers exploit zero-day Common Log File System vulnerability to plant ransomware
Samsung Ballie (2025 First Look Event)
Samsung's Ballie AI robot companion will have Gemini onboard when it launches this summer in the US and Korea
BYD 1MW Charger
The ultra-fast EV charging revolution could still be a way off, according to these early megawatt experiences
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
AMD's Ryzen AI Max 395+ processor will power a new GMKtec mini-PC supposedly launching in May - and I'm curious to see its gaming performance
Switch 2 camera
Don't be so quick to pre-order that Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 as there's a pretty big catch
Samung sleep apnea detection on galaxy watch
Samsung's Galaxy Watch sleep apnea detection could get a big future boost from AI
Abstract image of robots working in an office environment including creating blueprint of robot arm, making a phone call, and typing on a keyboard
TVT DVRs become prime target for Mirai botnet
Dan Clark Audio Noire X headphones on black background, with TR&#039;s &#039;Money No Object&#039; badge
Dan Clark Audio's Noire X are the Johnny Cash of elite planar magnetic headphones and I must have them
A screenshot from the 1939 Wizard of Oz movie
The Wizard of Oz is coming to the Las Vegas sphere in 16K thanks to the power of Google DeepMind AI
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti price rumor is what all gamers want to hear – these models may be cheaper than RTX 4060 Ti equivalents, especially the 16GB GPU