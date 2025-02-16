I went to the set of Disney+'s A Thousand Blows series and this epic new drama has revived Victorian East End London

A Thousand Blows is coming to Disney+ in the UK, Hulu in the US on February 21.

It's not everyday you have the opportunity to feel like you're traveling back in time to the colorful and mad world of Victorian East End London, so when I was offered the chance to go on-set of Disney Plus' new historical drama A Thousand Blows, I couldn't turn it down.

Turning his attention away from 1920s Birmingham gang warfare in Peaky Blinders, the new show's creator Steven Knight has now thrust us into the criminal underbelly of 1880s London – the fascinating history of which has been brought to life by the gritty charm of its set.

As I walked through the tranquil borough of Richmond upon Thames, it couldn't be further from the bustling East End. But behind a door of Mortlake Brewery is a whole different world to be transported to – one which is dominated by brawling boxers and girl gangs.

Outside the workhouse on the set of A Thousand Blows. (Image credit: Grace Morris)

A Thousand Blows is inspired by the real-life stories of a group of characters fighting for survival in London's brutal East End. It centers on Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall), best friends from Jamaica who arrive in 1880s London and find themselves thrown into the violent underworld of the bare-knuckle boxing scene.

There, Hezekiah attracts the attention of Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), the infamous leader of the Forty Elephants, an all-female crime syndicate who sets out to exploit his talents to enhance her illegal enterprise. The pair also face a deadly battle against boxing boss Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham) in a fight that spills out of the ring and onto the streets.

It truly captured the real, rugged heart of the East End

The Blue Coat Boy pub on the set of A Thousand Blows. (Image credit: Grace Morris)

Stepping onto the incredible set of A Thousand Blows, I got to witness history and fiction truly collide in the place that brought the series to life. After looking at the costumes of A Thousand Blows down the corners and crevices of Anchor Hope Alley, we were taken into the surprisingly charming Green Dolphin Boarding House where it's safe to say my stay was more eventful than I could have imagined.

Next up, we took a moment to explore the cobbled streets outside of the large, industrial workhouse, before joining the stunts team for a big fight in the ring. Punch-ups prove to be thirsty work as we then headed into The Blue Coat Boy pub, a rustic drinking establishment that's straight out of the Victorian era for a taste of Hezekiah's homeland – Rum Punch and Jerk Chicken.

Victorian shop fronts on the set of A Thousand Blows. (Image credit: Grace Morris)

Seeing the love and care they've put into this production makes me even more excited to watch this potential new best Disney Plus show and witness this authentic, action-packed spectacle unfold on-screen.

A Thousand Blows will be available to watch on Disney Plus in the UK and Ireland, and Hulu in the US from February 21, 2025.