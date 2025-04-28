FX has birthed a new teaser trailer for Alien: Earth – here are 5 of my favorite sci-fi shows to watch on Hulu and Disney+ while you wait

Alien: Earth is the latest installment in the hugely popular sci-fi series, and its latest teaser has got us excited to update our best Hulu shows and best Disney+ shows lists (for non-US audiences) when it finally arrives.

The brief clip was released on April 28, 2025, and teases "monsters" collected in crates, as we see the iconic Xenomorph who will inevitably break free from its containment.

Considering Alien: Romulus was such a surprise with its 80% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating from the critics, I'm excited to see where this one goes. Check out the teaser below.

A post shared by Disney+ UK (@disneyplusuk) A photo posted by on

Intriguing, right? Alien: Earth crash lands on our screens later this year, but don't worry, there's plenty of great sci-fi to dive into, from Star Wars gems to a 90s classic.

Here are five of my favorite sci-fi shows to stream on Disney+ and Hulu while you wait.

Andor

Andor | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Disney+ (worldwide)

RT score: 96%

Age rating: TV-14

Episode length: 38–57 minutes

Creator: Tony Gilroy

Main cast: Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, and Fiona Shaw

The first season of Andor was met with a lot of praise. Thanks to its stunning visuals, great performances and gripping story, it's become one of the best Star Wars shows on Disney+.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's not surprising, then, that fans are excited about Andor season 2, which is now streaming. This is a must-watch for any Star Wars lover, or anyone keen to try out more of the series, as its set five years before the events of Rogue One and A New Hope and focuses on the titular thief, who becomes a revolutionary and goes on to join the Rebellion.

There's so much to enjoy with its second season too, read our Andor season 2 review to learn why or check out other TechRadar exclusive interviews with the cast like this one about how it is laying the groundwork for one of the most tragic events in Star Wars history.

The X-Files

Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (worldwide)

RT score: 74%

Age rating: TV-14

Episode length: ~45 minutes

Creator: Chris Carter

Main cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish

I mean, The X-Files is iconic so it had to be on here. Not only is it one of the most well-known sci-fi shows of all time, it's also got a delightful Simpsons parody so you know it's good. (season 8, episode 10, go check it out!)

Even if you've already seen this gem, it's always worth revisiting and it's one I love returning to myself. If you haven't seen it, then you've got one hell of a binging session ahead of you, as there's 11 seasons for you to dive into. You can even go and check out the movie spin-offs too, if you'd like.

Futurama

Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (worldwide)

RT score: 86%

Age rating: TV-14

Episode length: 22 minutes

Creator: Matt Groening

Main cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche

Speaking of The Simpsons back there, here's another Matt Groening classic that'll forever be iconic. After its revival on Hulu it's still going strong, and there's 12 seasons for you to enjoy.

This is definitely a comfort watch of mine and I can spend a whole day watching episodes, as they never fail to make me laugh. Watching the misadventures of the chaotic Planet Express crew proves that laughter can be the best medicine, and its futuristic satire makes it one of the best animated shows out there. It's been renewed for at least two more seasons as well.

The Orville

THE ORVILLE Official Trailer (2017) Star Trek Spoof, Seth MacFarlane Comedy TV Show HD - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (worldwide)

RT score: 77%

Age rating: TV-14

Episode length: 43-86 minutes

Creator: Seth MacFarlane

Main cast: Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Halston Sage, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon

After Family Guy and American Dad, comedy icon Seth MacFarlane tried his hand at sci-fi, and The Orville was born. If you're looking for a good Star Trek parody, this series is perfect, but it's so much more than that.

Interestingly, while season 1 wasn't reviewed very favorably, it seemed to gain more of an audience when season 2 was released, and it's gone on to have a comfortable Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%. I really enjoy it myself, and reminds me a lot of Black Mirror's USS Callister in terms of cheesy sci-fi parodies. This one is a lot less dark, of course!

Devs

Devs (Hulu) Trailer HD - Nick Offerman, Sonoya Mizuno series - YouTube Watch On

Where to watch: Hulu (US); Disney+ (worldwide)

RT score: 82%

Age rating:

Episode length:

Creator: Alex Garland

Main cast: Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, Zach Grenier, Cailee Spaeny

With many of us hyped about 28 Years Later, why not try an underrated Alex Garland gem? This one ticks all the right boxes and appeals to fans of Severance too, considering it's about a shady workplace, so it's really got everything.

Here, Nick Offerman swaps his funny Parks and Recreation character for something more sinister, where he plays the suspicious CEO of Amaya. His company ends up being investigated by a grieving employee whose boyfriend, a former employee himself, has suddenly disappeared. It's very good!