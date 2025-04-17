28 Years Later looks like it will be the horror movie of the year in new trailer that shows how the deadly rage virus has evolved
28 Years Later is shaping up to be a very worthy sequel and one I've been excited about since the first movie was released. The new trailer for it has made me even more excited, too.
We've had a few teasers so far, including one where fans mistook a zombie for Cillian Murphy, but now we've been given a proper look ahead of the movie's release on June 20.
I previously mentioned 28 Years Later in my most anticipated horror movies of 2025 round up, and it won't be long until it arrives on the big screen. However, a streaming release is currently unknown, and recently we complained about how we can’t find 28 Days Later on any of the best streaming services.
Take a look at the gripping new trailer below filled with tension, dread, blood and everything we love about one of the best zombie franchises.
How have fans reacted to the 28 Years Later trailer?
Based on comments I've seen, fans are very happy that the 28 Years Later trailer hasn't spoiled much.
One of the top comments on YouTube reads: "I'll give this trailer props for not showing major plot points and just showing bits and pieces to keep us interested for the actual movie. This is how a trailer should be done."
I'm inclined to agree too, as oftentimes, trailers can give way too much away, like the time I complained the Companion trailer spoiled a big part of the movie. Especially with something like a horror, it's best going in as blind as possible.
As a big fan of Danny Boyle, I'm impressed he's keeping so much under wraps for us to uncover when the movie is released. With a star-studded cast like Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes, this could be the horror event of the year.
