South by Southwest has given me 4 new horror movies to look forward to, including one from a dog's perspective

Features
By
published

Man's best friend is the star of the show

Indy the Dog sitting in front of the TV
Doesn't he look like a Good Boy? (Image credit: SXSW)

Recently, I added five new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025, and I've got even more highly anticipated recommendations to share after I dived into the horror section of the festival.

We've been truly spoiled with genre movies recently, just looking back on Gem Seddon's favorite horror movies of 2024 has made me reflect on just how good things have been lately.

These four South by Southwest gems immediately piqued my interest after seeing quite a lot of buzz about them online. It's too early to know if any of them will arrive on the best streaming services, though, but I'm impatiently waiting to find out when I can watch them for myself.

Good Boy

Sometimes, we notice our pets looking at something that makes them react too cautiously. Good Boy takes that very concept and makes it terrifying as we follow Indy, a dog that's trying his best to protect his owner from monsters that only he can see. I'm really excited to see how this plays out, as I very much enjoy movies that tell a unique perspective.

Most recently, I spoke to Wolf Man star Christopher Abbott about how the movie makes use of unique POV shots from the wolf's perspective, and I'm curious if we'll see the same thing withGood Boy. If this dog manages to fight off monsters and protect his owner, well, I think we can consider Indy as the best boy of all.

Drop

DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube DROP | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Christopher Landon's been busy lately. He's given us Happy Death Day and its sequel, as well as Freaky, Heart Eyes and now, Drop. Considering his track record for delivering constant hits, I'm so excited for this new horror movie.

Here, we follow Violet, a widowed mother who is on a date when she is terrorized by a series of anonymous messages that she can't ignore, because they are downright scary.

It's giving me Shut up and Dance vibes (aka the most psychologically disturbing episode of Black Mirror, soon to return for season 7), and I'm keen to see just how dark this one gets.

Redux Redux

REDUX REDUX Festival Teaser - YouTube REDUX REDUX Festival Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

Vengeance is the catalyst for many a great tale, and Redux Redux is no exception. This movie follows a woman who travels through parallel universes, repeatedly killing her daughter's murderer, and this movie seems to explore what happens when you become addicted to taking the law into your own hands.

This sounds like a real psychological thrill ride, and I'm keen to go into this one knowing as little as possible, because I'm ready to be shocked by what unfolds.

Together

Dave Franco and Alison Brie in Together

(Image credit: SXSW)

Finally, we seem to be in a real body horror phase lately. With movies like The Substance being nominated for Best Picture 2025 at the Oscars, it's so refreshing to see people taking an interest in this sub-genre.

Here, we follow a couple's move to the countryside (why is it always the country?), where a supernatural incident drastically alters their relationship and physical form. Based on the title it is heavily implied they are stuck together in some capacity... yikes.

We don't even have a trailer for this one yet, but I'll be first in line to watch it when it arrives, as it's the kind of monstrous stuff I really can't get enough of.

You might also like

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

