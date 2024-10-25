The Substance is the best body horror of 2024 and it's finally got a streaming date on Mubi

I adored The Substance and was one of those who gleefully watched it on the big screen, but I fully understand why people were too squeamish. Body horror can get pretty nasty, and this movie doesn't shy away from showing stuff in very graphic detail. The good news is, it's arriving on Mubi for those who'd prefer to watch it on a smaller, less loud screen!

The news was confirmed by the official X account for The Substance, which revealed that it's heading to the service on October 31. I'm thrilled personally, and it's another title we can confidently add to our TechRadar Halloween Week line up. Don't be surprised if you see it pop up on our best horror movies list, either.

Streaming October 31 in the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, India and more. A MUBI Release. https://t.co/UvuV7iMoPhOctober 24, 2024

Why is everyone talking about The Substance?

The real question is: why aren't you? Seriously though, it's difficult to avoid the cultural impact this movie has had across social media. I would encourage you to avoid spoilers, but there have been plenty of memes, jokes, and, yes, even a drag act based on the iconic scene. Honestly, someone call the Boulet Brothers because that deserves to be on the Shudder competition series Dragula, if you ask me.

But beyond the silly jokes online, many are citing it as Demi Moore's finest performance yet. It's disgusting in many ways, yes, but it's also deeply sad. It tackles subjects like aging, the ridiculous beauty standards upheld by society, and the dark side of the entertainment industry. Demi's fading star, Elisabeth Sparkle, is given the chance to have a younger, "more perfect" version of herself unleashed into the world, and so she takes it. As you can imagine, it does not end well.

Margaret Qualley delivers a great performance as Elisabeth's counterpart, Sue. The movie constantly reminds us that "they are one." But they soon realize it's impossible for them to live in harmony, resulting in one of the most shocking finales of all time. You aren't ready.

