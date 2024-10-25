The Substance is the best body horror of 2024 and it's finally got a streaming date on Mubi
If you weren't brave enough to watch it in the cinema, now's your chance to hide behind your cushions!
I adored The Substance and was one of those who gleefully watched it on the big screen, but I fully understand why people were too squeamish. Body horror can get pretty nasty, and this movie doesn't shy away from showing stuff in very graphic detail. The good news is, it's arriving on Mubi for those who'd prefer to watch it on a smaller, less loud screen!
The news was confirmed by the official X account for The Substance, which revealed that it's heading to the service on October 31. I'm thrilled personally, and it's another title we can confidently add to our TechRadar Halloween Week line up. Don't be surprised if you see it pop up on our best horror movies list, either.
Streaming October 31 in the US, UK, Latin America, Germany, Turkey, Canada, India and more. A MUBI Release. https://t.co/UvuV7iMoPhOctober 24, 2024
Why is everyone talking about The Substance?
The real question is: why aren't you? Seriously though, it's difficult to avoid the cultural impact this movie has had across social media. I would encourage you to avoid spoilers, but there have been plenty of memes, jokes, and, yes, even a drag act based on the iconic scene. Honestly, someone call the Boulet Brothers because that deserves to be on the Shudder competition series Dragula, if you ask me.
But beyond the silly jokes online, many are citing it as Demi Moore's finest performance yet. It's disgusting in many ways, yes, but it's also deeply sad. It tackles subjects like aging, the ridiculous beauty standards upheld by society, and the dark side of the entertainment industry. Demi's fading star, Elisabeth Sparkle, is given the chance to have a younger, "more perfect" version of herself unleashed into the world, and so she takes it. As you can imagine, it does not end well.
Margaret Qualley delivers a great performance as Elisabeth's counterpart, Sue. The movie constantly reminds us that "they are one." But they soon realize it's impossible for them to live in harmony, resulting in one of the most shocking finales of all time. You aren't ready.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.