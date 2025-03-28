I'm obsessed with Netflix's new horror comedy movie that has a glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Saying the words "new Netflix horror comedy" is a great way to get me running to one of the best streaming services, and I'm so glad I did because Dead Talents Society is a gem. It was recently added to Netflix following its theater release in November 2024, and I highly recommend this lesser-known movie.

With an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating from the critics, making it worthy of a spot on our best Netflix movies round-up, it's a shame this movie isn't more popular. But I'm hoping there'll be more eyes on this Taiwanese horror now that it's available on the streamer.

It's definitely reassuring to see better horror movies being added to Netflix, as it seems to have a track record of adding some duds over the years.

Check out the trailer below.

Dead Talents Society - Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

What is Dead Talents Society about?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

If you love a good ghost story, this one is for you. The movie is set in an underworld where ghosts can linger in the mortal realm by competing to haunt humans, hoping to become stars. So it's a popularity contest unlike any other, and you can imagine the hilarious scenes that start to unfold!

The protagonist of Dead Talents Society is a rookie ghost who realizes she has only 28 days left before fading away, prompting her to go on a journey to find her uniqueness and stop her from exiting the mortal realm for good. The movie has everything you could want from a horror comedy: absurdity, blood, and scares, making it a great time.

I've long been a fan of non-English language horror movies, and Dead Talents Society is proof that some of the best spooky stories can be found all over the world. This one joins the likes of Ju-On: The Grudge and Ringu on my list of highly recommended international horror movies. If you're looking to try something new this weekend, Dead Talents Society is waiting to welcome you in.

