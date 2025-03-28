I'm obsessed with Netflix's new horror comedy movie that has a glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Not to be confused with Dead Poets Society

Two women with smudged makeup and blood stains stare at the camera
(Image credit: Netflix)

Saying the words "new Netflix horror comedy" is a great way to get me running to one of the best streaming services, and I'm so glad I did because Dead Talents Society is a gem. It was recently added to Netflix following its theater release in November 2024, and I highly recommend this lesser-known movie.

With an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating from the critics, making it worthy of a spot on our best Netflix movies round-up, it's a shame this movie isn't more popular. But I'm hoping there'll be more eyes on this Taiwanese horror now that it's available on the streamer.

It's definitely reassuring to see better horror movies being added to Netflix, as it seems to have a track record of adding some duds over the years.

Check out the trailer below.

Dead Talents Society - Official Trailer HD - YouTube Dead Talents Society - Official Trailer HD - YouTube
What is Dead Talents Society about?

Three women in red dresses pose together

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

If you love a good ghost story, this one is for you. The movie is set in an underworld where ghosts can linger in the mortal realm by competing to haunt humans, hoping to become stars. So it's a popularity contest unlike any other, and you can imagine the hilarious scenes that start to unfold!

The protagonist of Dead Talents Society is a rookie ghost who realizes she has only 28 days left before fading away, prompting her to go on a journey to find her uniqueness and stop her from exiting the mortal realm for good. The movie has everything you could want from a horror comedy: absurdity, blood, and scares, making it a great time.

I've long been a fan of non-English language horror movies, and Dead Talents Society is proof that some of the best spooky stories can be found all over the world. This one joins the likes of Ju-On: The Grudge and Ringu on my list of highly recommended international horror movies. If you're looking to try something new this weekend, Dead Talents Society is waiting to welcome you in.

Lucy Buglass
Lucy Buglass
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.

When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd. 

