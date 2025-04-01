9 new horror movies on Netflix, Shudder, Max and more in April 2025

Another month has arrived, and with it comes a whole host of great new horror movies. The best streaming services are always updating their libraries, but I know it can be overwhelming trying to navigate all of them.

So, if you are looking for the best horror picks this month, I've got you covered with some of my personal favorites and newcomers that stood out to me.

Alongside the mainstream services like Netflix, Max, and Hulu, Shudder is the go-to place for genre fans, as it is dedicated to all things horror, and it's got some excellent ones this month.

Here are nine new horror movies you won't want to miss in April.

Psycho

Psycho (1960) Theatrical Trailer - Alfred Hitchcock Movie - YouTube Watch On

When: April 1

Where: Netflix (US); Sky Store (UK, rent or buy); Paramount Plus (AUS)

Netflix is delivering a dose of classic horror cinema this month, and I'm delighted about that. Hitchcock's iconic Psycho has inspired horror filmmakers and fans with numerous parodies, homages, and even a spin-off series, Bates Motel, keeping the story alive and well. Unlike some of the unfortunate Psycho victims, of course.

If you haven't seen the original movie or you're keen to rewatch it, make the most of your Netflix subscription this month for those in the US. It's definitely one of the best Netflix movies, we can now say.

It's a great piece of film history and has the longest trailer of this month's recommendations, clocking in at six minutes. Hitchcock did enjoy dramatics, I suppose!

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 2 Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Patrick Wilson Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

When: April 1

Where: Netflix, Hulu (US); Shudder (UK); Fetch (AUS)

One of the best horror movie sequels, Insidious: Chapter 2, arrives on Netflix this month. I do admittedly have a love-hate relationship with long-running horror franchises, but Insidious has always impressed me ever since the first movie. While the critics weren't keen and gave it a 33% score on Rotten Tomatoes, I'm in the minority thinking it's actually very good.

You can see for yourself now that it's available to stream. In this sequel, we follow the Lambert family, who relocate to a relative's old house in the hopes of recovering from past trauma, but naturally, the opposite happens. Can't these people catch a break?

You can also stream the first movie on Hulu (US), Stan (AUS), and Sky Cinema (UK), if you're in the mood for a double bill.

Oddity

Oddity - Official Trailer | HD | IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

When: April 1

Where: Hulu (US); Shudder (UK, AUS)

Oddity is an underrated gem of a horror movie, and it's great to see it on Hulu. Ghost stories have been done to death (sigh), but this one really does bring something unique to the table.

It's got some excellent sound design and clever scares. I really urge everyone to go and support this great indie movie, and now it's widely streaming so you can!

The movie follows a blind medium and shopkeeper who is still grieving the death of her twin sister a year prior. Soon, a wooden golem from her collection becomes crucial to her quest to uncover the truth about her sister's murder, and you're not ready for what lies ahead.

Y2K

Y2K | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

When: April 4

Where: Max (US)

Y2K was a critical flop, admittedly, but it would be wrong for me not to highlight the newest A24 horror to arrive on Max. While the movie did not impress critics, it might impress you, so there's only one way to find out. If it doesn't, then you can find better horror recommendations on our best Max movies round-up.

This movie is the directorial debut for Kyle Mooney and is inspired by the year 2000 problem. Mooney's comedy horror explores a world where technology worldwide came to life and turned against humanity in a scary yet bizarre uprising of sorts.

It was produced by Jonah Hill and stars Rachel Zegler, who recently played the lead in Disney's new Snow White adaptation.

825 Forest Road

825 Forest Road | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: April 4

Where: Shudder (worldwide)

With a name like 825 Forest Road, you might think it's a story of a quaint little neighborhood. Well, that is not the case, which is unfortunate for protagonist Chuck, who wants to start a new life there with his family.

Chuck learns of a ghost named Helen, who has terrorized residents for decades, and when he learns that his own family might be in danger, he sets out to end her hauntings for good. One problem though, Helen's old home doesn't match any of the town's streets, so he must track it down before it's too late.

I do love a good haunting (not in real life, to be clear), and I think this one looks promising.

Terrifier 3

TERRIFIER 3 Official Trailer (2024) Red band - YouTube Watch On

When: April 10

Where: Prime Video (US); Prime Video (UK, rent or buy); Fetch (AUS)

Terrifier 3 is the latest installment of the controversial horror franchise, and if you're after plenty of blood and gore, you'll get it here. The third installment has scored very well on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 78%, something that's quite rare for a horror sequel.

Art the Clown's reign of terror continues here, where he decides to gatecrash the holiday season and terrorize the people who managed to survive his rampage last time. You've got to hand it to the guy, he's dedicated. And deranged, most importantly.

The first two Terrifier movies are available on Prime Video (US, UK) and Shudder (AUS). The third one is only available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the UK, currently.

Shadow of God

Shadow of God | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: April 11

Where: Shudder (worldwide)

Ah, religious horror. Always a classic. If you want something scarier than Conclave (which is brilliant, don't get me wrong), Shadow of God is coming to Shudder worldwide in April.

Here, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home after his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed. Not knowing what else to do he spends time with a friend and awaits orders from the Church. But Harper's hometown harbors some dark secrets about his father and a religious organization he used to run.

I'm keen to see this one, especially as it seems to turn the typical devil possession trope on its head.

Dead Mail

DEAD MAIL | Official Trailer | Shudder - YouTube Watch On

When: April 19

Where to stream it: Shudder (worldwide)

This intriguing Shudder original movie is heading to the platform worldwide soon. It immediately grabbed my attention when I saw it was produced by those behind Late Night with the Devil and Barbarian, two horror hits, and the synopsis intrigued me too.

Dead Mail follows a bound man who crawls towards a remote postal box, sliding a blood-stained help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him. The note makes its way to the desk of Jasper, a seasoned ‘dead letter’ investigator at a 1980s midwestern post office, and it takes him down a creepy rabbit hole.

The grainy, VHS style has long been considered creepy, and judging by the trailer, you'll get plenty of unsettling visuals here.

Fréwaka

Fréwaka | Official Trailer | SHUDDER - YouTube Watch On

When: April 25

Where to stream it: Shudder (worldwide), AMC+ (US)

Folk horror is one of my favorite sub-genres, so I'm excited to stream Fréwaka when it arrives on Shudder later this month. There's a little wait for this one, but don't worry: we've got five Irish horror movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and more to keep you entertained.

This movie follows home care worker Shoo, who is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman who is deeply paranoid, especially when it comes to sinister entities who she claims abducted her years before. This forces Shoo to confront her own past in classic, wonderful folk horror fashion.

I'm very excited for this one, and the first-look trailer is haunting yet beautiful.