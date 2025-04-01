5 new Max movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes worth streaming in April

I'm excited to see what new titles will be arriving on Max in April 2025, not least because it's one of the best streaming services. You can always count on Max for a wide range of genres and highly-rated blockbusters, and sitting at the top of my list is an '80s action classic with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes critical score.

But that's just scratching the surface of what's new on Max this month, as there are emotional dramas, historical dramas, and even a Marvel action all with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes all waiting to find a place among our list of best Max movies. There's no doubt that these are great evening fillers, and once you're done checking them off your watchlist, you'll be back. Catch that?

The Terminator (1984)

The Terminator (1984) Official Trailer - Arnold Schwarzenegge Movie - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: R

Length: 108 minutes

Director: James Cameron

Arriving on: April 1

As far as sci-fi-action blockbusters go The Terminator has got to be the gold standard, and it's not just one of the best movies in that genre but one of the best movies of the 1980s as a whole. It also launched Arnold Schwarzenegger as the most bankable action star of the time, as well as a movie franchise packed with sequels.

A cyborg assassin that goes by the Terminator (Schwarzenegger) is sent to Earth from the year 2029. His mission; to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton). While the Terminator embarks on his task Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), who's spearheading an AI system called Skynet that will cause a nuclear war, is sent to protect Sarah - but only because Skynet know her unborn son will be a huge asset to them in their war.

Aftersun (2022)

AFTERSUN | Official Trailer | Now Streaming on MUBI - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: R

Length: 101 minutes

Director: Charlotte Wells

Arriving on: April 1

Charlotte Wells' Aftersun is a movie that has been in my watchlist for quite some time, and the only reason why I've refrained from watching is because I'm not sure how willing I am to succumb to its sad, emotional weight. At least that's how people have described the movie to me anyway.

This semi-autobiographical account is Wells' directorial debut, following an 11-year-old girl Sophie (Frankie Corio) and her father Calum (Paul Mescal) on their vacation to a Turkish resort. Switching between different decades, Sophie reflects on the time she spent with her father at the resort painting a raw, honest, and loving picture of their bond as she comes to terms with the struggling man she never knew existed under the façade of the father she did.

Logan (2017)

Logan | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Age rating: R

Length: 137 minutes

Director: James Mangold

Arriving on: April 1

When Logan was released in 2017, it marked the 10th movie in the X-Men franchise and the third and final movie in the Wolverine trilogy coming out on top as the highest rated installment on Rotten Tomatoes.

Serving as a sequel to 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, aging Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) lives in a secluded outpost on the Mexican border where he cares for a very ill Professor X (Patrick Stewart). Living in a world where mutants are nearly extinct, his remote life is uprooted when mutant Laura (Dafne Keen) seeks his help while attempting to flee a team of cyborgs known as the Reavers. Logan is left with no choice but to protect the young mutant and do all he can to shield her from the cyborgs that are out to get her.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire [Official Trailer] – In Theaters December 6, 2019 - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: R

Length: 121 minutes

Director: Céline Sciamma

Arriving on: April 1

With an almost-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, Sciamma's historical romance drama won the Queer Palm award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 making her the first female director to earn this accolade, and since become a must-see feature in queer cinema.

Taking us back to 1700s France on a remote island in Brittany, painter and art teacher Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint a wedding portrait of aristocrat Héloïse (Adèle Haenel). As Marianne spends more time with Héloïse, she develops an attraction for the young aristocrat who also has mutual feelings, and the two indulge in a brief love affair.

Little Men (2016)

Little Men - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 97%

Age rating: PG

Length: 85 minutes

Director: Ira Sachs

Arriving on: April 1

Another movie with an almost-perfect score, Little Men is an indie movie that had its premiere at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, and has been praised for its depictions of the effects adult problems can have on younger children and friendships.

Written and directed by Ira Sachs, the movie follows 13 year-old Jake (Theo Taplitz) whose family moves to Brooklyn following the death of his grandfather. After moving into their new apartment Jake meets fellow teenager Tony (Michael Barbieri), the son of a local dress shop owner. The two becomes friends quite quickly and form a strong bond, but a feud between their parents of the lease of the dress shop tests the strength of their new-found friendship.