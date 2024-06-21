7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (June 21)

When it comes to new movies and TV shows to stream, not all weekends are created equal. June has already played host to new seasons of Bridgerton, The Boys and House of the Dragon, but this week’s crop of on-demand arrivals is decidedly less compelling.

Leading the charge is Trigger Warning on Netflix – a new action-packed thriller starring Jessica Alba – while Federer: Twelve Final Days and Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini come to Prime Video and Hulu, respectively. Elsewhere, Five Nights at Freddy's makes its UK streaming debut on Sky and Now.

Below, we've rounded up the biggest new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Trigger Warning (Netflix)

If you’re in the mood for a paint-by-numbers action thriller this weekend, Netflix (aka the world’s best streaming service) has you covered with Trigger Warning.

The new Netflix movie stars Jessica Alba as a Special Forces commando-turned-barkeeper whose military skills come in handy when a violent gang starts to run rampant in her hometown. Mark Webber, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall also star.

IndieWire's David Ehrlich described Trigger Warning as “lifeless and instantly forgettable” (ouch!), but if you’re just looking for a way to switch your mind off for a few hours, this could do the trick.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Five Nights at Freddy's (Sky, NOW)

Having debuted on Peacock in the US way back in October, Five Nights at Freddy's is now finally streaming on Sky and Now in the UK.

This feature-length adaptation of the hit horror videogame series stars Josh Hutcherson as a troubled security guard whose routine night shift at a once-successful, now-abandoned pizzeria is disturbed by a group of murderous animatronics.

Five Nights at Freddy's was produced by the same team behind M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, so expect plenty of blood-curdling surprises.

Now available to stream on Sky and NOW in the UK.

Black Barbie (Netflix)

Arriving hot on the heels of the biggest film of 2023 (remember the one starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling?) is Black Barbie on Netflix.

This feature-length documentary – which comes from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland production company – tells the little-known story of three trailblazing women at Mattel who created the first Black Barbie. Expect talking heads and eye-opening archival footage.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini (Hulu)

The second of several documentaries on this week’s list of recommendations is Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini on Hulu.

This three-episode true crime series recounts the Gone Girl-style case of a supposedly devoted mother, Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping and torture in 2016.

Vanity Fair's Eve Batey described Perfect Wife as “the wildest true-crime case you’ve never heard of,” so genre fans should definitely consider this best Hulu show contender. UK viewers will have to wait until later in the year to catch it, though.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US.

Federer: Twelve Final Days (Prime Video)

This week’s factual Prime Video offering is Federer: Twelve Final Days.

Originally a home video that was never intended for public viewing, this feature-length film – directed by celebrated Amy and Senna filmmaker Asif Kapadia – chronicles the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s professional tennis career.

Featuring interviews from numerous rivals and friends, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Federer: Twelve Final Days has been described in one review by The Hindu as a “rudimentary yet nostalgic account of a sporting legend’s swansong,” so Federer fans – or indeed tennis fans, period – won’t want to miss this one.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

The Accidental Twins (Netflix)

Joining Trigger Warning and Black Barbie on Netflix this weekend is new feature-length documentary The Accidental Twins.

This hard-to-believe story centers on the complex history and new identities of two sets of identical twins who were switched at birth (yes, switched at birth!) in Colombia.

Critics haven’t yet had a chance to praise or lambast The Accidental Twins, but the film’s synopsis suggests it could be among the best Netflix documentaries of the year so far.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. (Max)

Jeremy O. Harris’ celebrated Broadway production Slave Play gets the behind the scenes treatment on Max this weekend.

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. lifts the veil on the creative process that enabled Harris able to craft such an incendiary and genre-bending show, following the playwright as he encounters new actors and refines his script ahead of a tension-laden opening night.

Now available to stream on Max.

