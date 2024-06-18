Netflix top 10 movies of 2024 so far — here are 3 with 90% or higher Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's top 10 most-watched movies of the year so far is an eclectic mix. The list is based on how many views each movie has had in its first 91 days on the best streaming service , each one of them pulling in some impressive numbers.

Red Notice leads the English language list with over 230 million views, while Troll tops the non-English titles with 103 million views. But neither of these have impressed Rotten Tomatoes critics. Instead, here are three from Netflix's most-watched movies list that have the highest Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Although none were released this year, these three best Netflix movies continue to dominate the streamer's charts, with people still tuning in to watch them. If you’re looking for our top picks (that are also Rotten Tomatoes approved), take a look at our three recommendations below.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

91% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 2 hours 19 minutes

2 hours 19 minutes Director: Rian Johnson

Much like Rian Johnson’s first whodunnit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features a great ensemble cast once again led by Daniel Craig’s flamboyant detective Benoit Blanc. This time, he heads to the Greek island home of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a trip which is far from relaxing when one of the guests winds up dead.

Other names starring as party guests include Janelle Monáe who plays identical twins, Kathryn Hahn as a governor, Leslie Odom Jr as the head scientist for Miles's company, Dave Bautista as a men’s rights activist, and Kate Hudson as a hedonistic supermodel turned fashion designer.

Naturally, there’s a lot of clashing personalities here resulting in a tale that is as funny as it is intriguing. And the story is set to continue in Netflix's Knives Out 3 threequel.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes Director: Edward Berger

Based on the book of the same name, this war movie centers around 17-year-old Paul Bäumer who enthusiastically enlists in the Imperial German Army three years into World War I. While he initially joins with hopes of being a hero, he is soon exposed to the horrors of war.

This adaptation adds a parallel storyline not found in the book, which follows the armistice negotiations to end the war. The German-language movie was well received critically on its release, where it won Best International Feature at the Oscars and Best Film at the BAFTAs.

Despite being released in 2022, All Quiet on the Western Front is still popular, pulling in more than 52 million views in its first 91 days on Netflix.

Society of the Snow

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

90% Age rating: R

R Length: 2 hours 24 minutes

2 hours 24 minutes Director: J. A. Bayona

Set in 1972, this movie follows an Uruguayan flight that crashes in the remote heart of the Andes, forcing survivors to band together. Out of the 45 passengers on board, 29 of them survived the initial crash, but numbers start to dwindle due to the harsh climate, injuries and avalanches.

Society of the Snow was directed by Spanish filmmaker J. A. Bayona, who is known for his work on the 2007 horror film The Orphanage as well as directing two episodes of Prime Video’s The Rings of Power.

The movie impressed critics, winning 12 awards including Best Picture and Best Director at the 38th Goya Awards, and was Netflix's first movie hit of 2024, with more than 55 million hours viewed in its first week.