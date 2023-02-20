Where to watch every 2023 BAFTA movie winner: All Quiet on the Western Front and more

Audio player loading…

The 2023 BAFTA film awards have come and gone – and we suspect you're interested in watching some of the movies that landed the major awards on the big night.

Whether that's All Quiet on the Western Front, which landed seven awards, or one of the evening's other big winners, which included Elvis and The Banshees of Inisherin, we've got you covered. Below, we've listed every 2023 BAFTA winner, including the gongs they won, and the best streaming service or video on demand (VOD) platform to watch them on, such as Netflix and Disney Plus. We've listed the movies alphabetically, too, to make it easier to find the films you want to watch.

Here, then, is where you can watch every 2023 BAFTA winner on the world's best streaming services.

Aftersun

Aftersun earned a BAFTA for its writer-director (Image credit: A24)

Where to stream it: Available on various rental platforms

Aftersun generated some sizable buzz leading into the 2023 awards season. And, while the indie film wasn't expected to compete for top honors, it still walked away with a big award that's sure to put it on more general cinephiles' radars.

Writer-director Charlotte Wells walked away the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer gong – an award that was anticipated to be one of the most hotly contested on the night. Can Wells' feature debut add to its awards tally at the 2023 Oscars with a Best Actor win for leading man Paul Mescal? We'll have to wait and see.

Aftersun is available on Mubi in the US and UK. It's also available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, AMC on Demand, and Google Play.

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front bagged seven awards on the night (Image credit: Netflix)

Where to watch it: Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front was the big winner at this year's BAFTAs. The German anti-war epic broke the record for the most awards won by a foreign language film at the British awards show, racking up seven gongs including Best Film. As one of the best Netflix movies, its tally shouldn't come as a big shock.

The Edward Berger-directed flick also bagged prizes for Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Design. In total, All Quiet on the Western Front won 50% of the awards it was nominated for – not bad going for a movie that wasn't on many people's radars until recently.

All Quiet on the Western Front is available to stream now on Netflix.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water only won one BAFTA (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Where to stream it: N/A

James Cameron's latest big-screen offering recently became the third-highest grossing film of all time, knocking another Cameron flick – 1997's Titanic – out of the top three on the world stage in the process.

Despite its multi-billion dollar takings at the global box office, though, Avatar: The Way of Water isn't likely to be a big awards winner. The film only landed one gong at this year's BAFTAs – unsurprisingly, the Best Special Visual Effects prize – and it's unlikely to fare much better at this year's Academy Awards. Still, Cameron's place in cinematic history is secure with those box office hauls.

Avatar: The Way of Water isn't available on streaming services yet. It's still viewable in theaters worldwide, though.

Babylon

Babylon wasn't well received by critics in late 2022. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Where to stream it: Paramount Plus

Damian Chazelle's latest film, Babylon, didn't win over critics or fans when it launched in late 2022. Many decried it as an overstuffed, self-absorbed theatrical offering that couldn't live up to his previous big award winners, such as 2016's La La Land.

Even so, Babylon managed to see off a number of big hitters, including The Batman and All Quiet on the Western Front, to secure Best Production Design at the 2023 BAFTAs. Given the scale and scope of Chazelle's period drama, few can argue against it being a worthy winner.

Babylon will be streamable on Paramount Plus from Tuesday, February 21. It's also available to VOD services, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin landed a few big awards (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Where to stream it: HBO Max and Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

Martin McDonagh's latest film couldn't beat All Quiet on the Western Front as the biggest winner of the night, but the Irish ensemble flick (and a recent entry on our new HBO Max movies list) is more than deserving of the awards it secured.

Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor respectively, and while McDonagh took the BAFTA for Best Original Screenplay. Surprisingly, despite being an Irish-first flick, The Banshees of Inisherin also landed the award for Outstanding British Film – an irony not lost on McDonagh in his award acceptance speech.

The Banshees of Inisherin is streamable on HBO Max and Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK. It's also available rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, and YouTube.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Apple TV Plus' animated offering won Best British Short Animation (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Where to stream it: Apple TV Plus

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse had us all weeping over the 2022 festive period, but few expected it to land a BAFTA at this year's ceremony.

That's exactly what the animated adaptation of Charlie Mackesy's popular children's book did, though. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse won Best Short Animation BAFTA for 2023, and while it didn't have much in the way of competition – Middle Watch and Your Mountain is Waiting were its only rivals – it's still a big win for Apple, especially off the back of its 2022 Best Picture Oscar victory for CODA.



The Best British Short Film award was won by An Irish Goodbye.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse is available on Apple TV Plus.

Elvis

Elvis secured a number of gongs at this year's BAFTAs (Image credit: HBO Max)

Where to stream it: HBO Max

Baz Luhrmann's showy musical biopic continued the director's BAFTA hotstreak – Luhrmann's previous films have racked up 12 BAFTAs between them – with Elvis landing four awards at this year's ceremony.

Austin Butler's fantastic turn as the legendary rock'n'roll star earned him a Best Actor win, while the film also triumphed in the Best Casting, Best Costume, and Best Hair and Makeup categories. Expect Elvis, which is one of the best HBO Max movies, to perform similarly well at the Oscars in mid-March.

Elvis is available to stream on HBO Max in the US. It's also available to rent on Prime Video, Google Play, and YouTube in the US, UK, and worldwide.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once missed out on some big awards (Image credit: A24)

Where to stream it: various VOD platforms

Of this year's nominees, Everything Everywhere All at Once was arguably the biggest loser. The Michelle Yeoh-starring multiverse-style movie generated lots of buzz ahead of awards season, but it couldn't compete with All Quiet on the Western Front or Elvis for the night's biggest prizes.

In fact, the A24-produced film only managed to pick up one prize – Best Editing. The people in front of and behind the camera will hope Everything Everywhere All at Once performs better at the Oscars – and it deserves to do so in our view.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, AMC on Demand, and Vudu.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Pinocchio won a packed Best Animated Film category. (Image credit: Netflix)

Where to stream it: Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is becoming a master at winning big awards, and this year has been no different. The Spanish director's stop-motion animated take on Pinocchio had already won 20 prizes at various awards ceremonies before the 2023 BAFTAs, and now it can add Best Animated Film to its increasingly stuffed awards cabinet.

It had to do it the hard way, too. Turning Red, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On are all fantastic animated movies, so Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio wasn't a shoe-in to win. Still, this film isn't as wooden as its protagonist, so it's deserving of its victory (as was Emma Mackey, a supporting cast member of Netflix's Sex Education, who won the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award).

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is streamable on Netflix.

Navalny

Navalny was a surprise winner in the Best Documentary category (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Where to stream it: HBO Max

Now this one was a turn up for the books. Navalny, about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was up against some stern opponents in the Best Documentary category, with David Bowie docufilm Moonage Daydream and HBO Max's All That Breathes looking to secure the gong on the night.

Navalny beat that duo and its other rivals for the award, though, taking the Daniel Roher-directed docufilm's awards tally to eight during 2023's awards season. Could it be a potential winner of Best Documentary at the Oscars, too?

Navalny is available on HBO Max in the US. It's also rentable on Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, and Rakuten TV worldwide.

Tár

Tár earned Cate Blanchett another personal award (Image credit: Universal)

Where to stream it: Peacock

Tár was another critically acclaimed film that underperformed at the 2023 BAFTAs. The Cate Blanchett-led thriller was up for six awards at this year's event, but only walked away with a single win – that coming for Blanchett in the Best Actress category.

Director Todd Field, Blanchett and company will hope to fare better at the Oscars, but Tár will be up against plenty of other big flicks in similar categories. Still, the Academy Awards have a habit of awarding gongs to movies that didn't win big at the BAFTAs, so maybe Tár will surprise us all.

Tár is available on Peacock in the US. It's available to rent in the US, UK, and elsewhere on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Curzon Home Cinema, and Rakuten TV.