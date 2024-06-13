3 movies new to Prime Video with over 95% on Rotten Tomatoes

With Prime Video’s movie library constantly expanding, it can be hard to find something seriously great to watch. Luckily for you, we’ve picked out three flicks with very high scores on Rotten Tomatoes from all the new Prime Video movies that landed on the service in June 2024.

Our picks cover a range of genres, including a creature feature with a flawless 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, a romantic wartime drama and an American western, so there’s definitely something for everyone. These are all new additions to one of the best streaming services, but if you want to see what else arrived or is yet to come this month, check out our list of everything coming to Prime Video in June 2024.

These three movies receive high praise from viewers and critics, so they could easily make our list of best Prime Video movies. Here are three highly-rated movies to watch on Prime Video if you haven’t already.

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (1995)

RT Score: 100%

Age rating: PG

Length: 103 minutes

Director: Takao Okawara

The monster movie franchise is bigger and more popular than ever, so make sure you don’t miss Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. In the Japanese kaiju movie, Godzilla’s heart is on the brink of a nuclear meltdown, which threatens to destroy Earth. At the same time, they must try to eliminate a horde of mutated creatures known as Destoroyah. With one of 2023's best movies Godzilla: Minus One landing on Netflix this month, now is the perfect time to catch more ferocious action in this 1995 creature feature.

The African Queen (1951)

RT Score: 96%

Age rating: PG

Length: 105 minutes

Director: John Huston

Set in First World War East Africa, The African Queen tells the story of boozy riverboat captain Charlie Allnut (Humphrey Bogart) who eventually falls in love with British missionary Rose Sayer (Katharine Hepburn) after she convinces him to take a dangerous trip upriver and attack a German gunship. The African Queen is well worth watching to see Hollywood stars Bogart and Hepburn’s undeniable chemistry play out on-screen in this tale of love blossoming in the harshest surroundings.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

RT Score: 95%

Age rating: PG-13

Length: 123 minutes

Director: John Ford

In The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Senator Ransom Stoddard (James Stewart), a man who has become famous for killing a notorious criminal, returns to his hometown for a funeral where he reveals who really shot outlaw Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin) to a local reporter (pieced together by flashbacks). The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is one of the best westerns of Hollywood’s Golden Age and is widely considered Ford’s greatest work. Shrouded in tension, there’s a meaning behind the movie that isn't as black and white as the movie itself. It’s well worth a watch if you haven’t seen it already.