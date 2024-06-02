Since I started putting together our monthly streaming lists I've noticed that when it comes to movies, Prime Video doesn't mess around. In its list of everything coming to the platform in June 2024, Prime Video is delivering over 120 new titles in its first day, yet again proving why it belongs in our selection of best streaming services.

One of the best things about Prime Video's June 2024 schedule is its wide range of titles available, giving you plenty of movie options to fill your evenings and weekends – but there's clearly a great affection for Oscar winners right now, including If Beale Street Could Talk, and reigning Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.

With the amount of titles arriving on June 1 alone, making your movie-night decisions is going to get a little tricky, and as for us at TechRadar, we're definitely going to have to rethink our picks for best Prime Video movies. So, without further ado, here is the full list of everything you can find on Prime Video in June 2024.

Everything new on Prime Video in June 2024

Arriving on June 1

21 & Over

All Saints

Animal Crackers

Annie

A Raisin In The Sun

At Close Range

Basic

Battlefield Earth

Bite The Bullet

Black Dynamite

Bloodsport

Blow Out

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Brewster's Millions

Brick

Brick Mansions

Bruno

Buck And The Preacher

Class

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Cry Freedom

Dark Angel

Dark Blue

Dawn Of The Dead

Death At A Funeral

Diablo

Duck Soup

Edge Of Darkness

Eye Of The Needle

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Finding Forrester

Fireproof

Gigli

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla: Final Wars

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.

Gridiron Gang

Guarding Tess

Hackers

Hector and the Search for Happiness

Hellfighters

High Noon

I Am Ali

I Am Bolt

If Beale Street Could Talk

Igby Goes Down

Incendies

It Came From Outer Space

Johnny Mnemonic

Juan Of The Dead

Just Mercy

Kindergarten Cop

Kindergarten Cop 2

Las Vegas: Seasons 1-5

Last Tango In Paris

Layer Cake

Legion

Little Man

Macarthur

Man's Favorite Sport?

Midnight Run

Milk

Money Train

No Country For Old Men

No Good Deed

No Stranger Than Love

Noah

Not Without My Daughter

Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior

Open Season

Outlaws And Angels

Overboard

Paria

Paths Of Glory

Platoon

Precious

Predestination

Punch-Drunk Love

Quantum Of Solace

Revenge

Rise of the Guardians

Running with the Devil

Saved!

Six Degrees Of Separation

Skyfall

Sleepover

Soapdish

Some Kind Of Wonderful

St. Elmo's Fire

Stomp The Yard

Superbad Unrated

Takers

Tangerine

Teen Wolf

The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert

The African Queen

The Animal

The Battle Of Britain

The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Danish Girl

The Fate of the Furious

The Haunting

The Hurricane

The Kids Are All Right

The Last Castle

The Lost Husband

The Man in the Moon

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

The Mechanic

The Missouri Breaks

The Quiet Man

The Russia House

The War Wagon

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

Tomahawk

Traffik

Vertical Limit

Written On The Wind

You Got Served

Zero Dark Thirty



Arriving on June 3

Melting Me Softly: Season 1



Arriving on June 4

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief

Mean Girls



Arriving on June 6

Counsel Culture



Arriving on June 9

Daddy’s Home



Arriving on June 12

Black Mass



Arriving on June 13

The Boys: Season 4

Arriving on June 15

Premier Boxing Champions



Arriving on June 16

Anomalisa

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

The Grey



Arriving on June 18

Power of the Dream

Oppenheimer



Arriving on June 20

Federer: Twelve Final Days



Arriving on June 25

*I Am: Celine Dion

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot



Arriving on June 26

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)

Judy



Arriving on June 27

My Lady Jane



Arriving on June 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition