Everything new on Prime Video in June 2024
Over 120 movies on June 1 alone…
Since I started putting together our monthly streaming lists I've noticed that when it comes to movies, Prime Video doesn't mess around. In its list of everything coming to the platform in June 2024, Prime Video is delivering over 120 new titles in its first day, yet again proving why it belongs in our selection of best streaming services.
One of the best things about Prime Video's June 2024 schedule is its wide range of titles available, giving you plenty of movie options to fill your evenings and weekends – but there's clearly a great affection for Oscar winners right now, including If Beale Street Could Talk, and reigning Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.
With the amount of titles arriving on June 1 alone, making your movie-night decisions is going to get a little tricky, and as for us at TechRadar, we're definitely going to have to rethink our picks for best Prime Video movies. So, without further ado, here is the full list of everything you can find on Prime Video in June 2024.
Arriving on June 1
21 & Over
All Saints
Animal Crackers
Annie
A Raisin In The Sun
At Close Range
Basic
Battlefield Earth
Bite The Bullet
Black Dynamite
Bloodsport
Blow Out
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Brewster's Millions
Brick
Brick Mansions
Bruno
Buck And The Preacher
Class
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Cry Freedom
Dark Angel
Dark Blue
Dawn Of The Dead
Death At A Funeral
Diablo
Duck Soup
Edge Of Darkness
Eye Of The Needle
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast Times At Ridgemont High
Finding Forrester
Fireproof
Gigli
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack
Godzilla: Final Wars
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Gridiron Gang
Guarding Tess
Hackers
Hector and the Search for Happiness
Hellfighters
High Noon
I Am Ali
I Am Bolt
If Beale Street Could Talk
Igby Goes Down
Incendies
It Came From Outer Space
Johnny Mnemonic
Juan Of The Dead
Just Mercy
Kindergarten Cop
Kindergarten Cop 2
Las Vegas: Seasons 1-5
Last Tango In Paris
Layer Cake
Legion
Little Man
Macarthur
Man's Favorite Sport?
Midnight Run
Milk
Money Train
No Country For Old Men
No Good Deed
No Stranger Than Love
Noah
Not Without My Daughter
Ong Bak - The Thai Warrior
Open Season
Outlaws And Angels
Overboard
Paria
Paths Of Glory
Platoon
Precious
Predestination
Punch-Drunk Love
Quantum Of Solace
Revenge
Rise of the Guardians
Running with the Devil
Saved!
Six Degrees Of Separation
Skyfall
Sleepover
Soapdish
Some Kind Of Wonderful
St. Elmo's Fire
Stomp The Yard
Superbad Unrated
Takers
Tangerine
Teen Wolf
The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert
The African Queen
The Animal
The Battle Of Britain
The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Danish Girl
The Fate of the Furious
The Haunting
The Hurricane
The Kids Are All Right
The Last Castle
The Lost Husband
The Man in the Moon
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Mechanic
The Missouri Breaks
The Quiet Man
The Russia House
The War Wagon
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar
Tomahawk
Traffik
Vertical Limit
Written On The Wind
You Got Served
Zero Dark Thirty
Arriving on June 3
Melting Me Softly: Season 1
Arriving on June 4
Marlon Wayans: Good Grief
Mean Girls
Arriving on June 6
Counsel Culture
Arriving on June 9
Daddy’s Home
Arriving on June 12
Black Mass
Arriving on June 13
The Boys: Season 4
Arriving on June 15
Premier Boxing Champions
Arriving on June 16
Anomalisa
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
The Grey
Arriving on June 18
Power of the Dream
Oppenheimer
Arriving on June 20
Federer: Twelve Final Days
Arriving on June 25
*I Am: Celine Dion
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Arriving on June 26
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)
Judy
Arriving on June 27
My Lady Jane
Arriving on June 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.