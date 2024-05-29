The Rings of Power season 2 includes a fan-favorite character in a live-action Lord of the Rings project for the very first time

Spoilers follow for The Rings of Power season 1.
Amazon has confirmed that a beloved The Lord of the Rings character will make their live-action debut in The Rings of Power season 2.
Revealed in an exclusive first-look image from Vanity Fair, which was also shared on Prime Video's various social media channels, Amazon announced that none other than Tom Bombadil will appear in The Rings of Power's sophomore season. The enigmatic fan favorite will be played by Roy Kinnear, who was among a number of big cast announcements that included Star Wars, James Bond, and Harry Potter alumni for the show's second season in March 2023.
Rory Kinnear is Tom Bombadil in the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Learn more on @VanityFair https://t.co/fV6qf1sN5GMay 29, 2024
Curiously, the debut image of Kinnear as the mystical, benevolent being shows him talking to David Weyman's The Stranger, who was all but confirmed to be one of The Lord of The Rings' Istari, aka one of the five wizards sent to Middle-earth to aid the world's many races in their fight against Sauron. The pair are seen conversing in a wooden hut, which is a far cry from the sand-filled landscape of Rhûn, which is where The Stranger and his Hobbit cohort Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) were heading to in The Rings of Power's season 1 finale. It'll be interesting, then, to see how, when, and why they cross paths – or, at the very least, The Stranger crosses paths – with Bombadil in one of the best Prime Video shows' second seasons.
Kinnear's unveiling as the character – dubbed 'Old Tom' by Tolkien – comes two weeks after The Rings of Power season 2's release and official trailer were revealed. Given the quick-paced nature of said teaser, I suspect you might have missed a few of its biggest surprises, too. Be sure to read my trailer breakdown article of The Rings of Power season 2' first teaser to learn more about what's shown off.
The Rings of Power season 2 will debut exclusively on Prime Video with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, August 29.
Developing...
