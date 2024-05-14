The Rings of Power season 2's first trailer confirms an August release date – and proves lessons have been learned from season 1

The Rings of Power season 2's first trailer teases a far more sinister entry than its forebear.

Get ready to return to Middle-earth soon, folks, because The Rings of Power season 2's release date and first trailer have been revealed.

Unveiled as part of Prime Video's Upfront 2024 presentation in New York, The Lord of the Rings' prequel series is confirmed to be returning to our screens on Thursday, August 29.

The Rings of Power season 2's launch date announcement was accompanied by its first action-packed and chilling trailer. Indeed, the ominous teaser reveals a new Sauron disguise, more of the titular rings being crafted, the harrowing Siege of Eregion, plenty of returning fan-favorite characters, and a much darker entry that looks like it'll tie more closely to J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary works. Check it out below and then read my breakdown of The Rings of Power season 2's official teaser:

In a press release, Amazon also provided an official plot synopsis for The Rings of Power's sophomore outing. "In season 2 of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned," it reads. "Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will.

"Building on season 1’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."

As the story brief confirms, Sauron and Galadriel – played by Charlie Vickers and Morfydd Clark – are among one of the best Prime Video shows' returning faces. Other notable names who will reprise their roles in the high fantasy series' next installment include Ismael Cruz Cordoba (Arondir), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Benjamin Walker (Gil-galad), Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor), Owain Arthur (Durin IV), Markella Kavenagh (Nori Brandyfoot), and Daniel Weyman (The Stranger). Based on the second season's first footage, viewers can expect to see many new faces among its character roster, too.

Behind the camera, Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are back as co-showrunners and executive producers, while Charlotte Brandström has also returned in directing and executive producing capacities. She's joined by fellow female fantasy genre filmmakers Sanaa Hamri (The Wheel of Time) and Louise Hooper (The Sandman) in the director's chair for season 2.

Despite its record-breaking debut on Prime Video, aka one of the world's best streaming services, The Rings of Power season 1 wasn't looked upon kindly by everyone. The series was watched by over 100 million people globally but, based on its less-than-impressive 38% Rotten Tomatoes audience score, viewers weren't fully enamored with its first eight-episode installment. Indeed, plenty of people opined that it did a disservice to Middle-earth lore and other aspects of Tolkien's source material. With the second season's first trailer suggesting it'll be more faithful to the legendary British author's literary works, however, The Rings of Power's creators seem that they've learned some worthwhile lessons from season 1's less popular elements.

For what it's worth, I liked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's first season. It wasn't perfect but, in my review of The Rings of Power season 1, I said it was "epic fantasy at its magical best; a series that simultaneously honors J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary works and tells a captivating original tale in a fictional world steeped in a breath-taking amount of history". If you need a refresher of where things left off at the end of season 2's forebear, read my ending explainer article on The Rings of Power's first season.