The Rings of Power's Celebrimbor wants to meet a certain dwarf character in season 2

Full spoilers for The Rings of Power season 1 follow. Potential spoilers for season 2 are also incoming.

Celebrimbor actor Charles Edwards wants The Rings of Power season 2 to introduce a deep-cut dwarf character – and subsequently explore their friendship in more detail.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar ahead of The Rings of Power episode 8, Edwards revealed how thrilled he would be if the high fantasy Prime Video series' next entry included another dwarf from Middle-earth's Second Age. The individual in question? Narvi, who shares a close friendship with Celebrimbor after the duo worked together on the Doors of Durin, Khazad-dûm's famous West-gate.

This entrance was built by the two smiths in the Second Age, allowing for travel and trade routes between Khazad-dûm and Eregion during a prosperous period in elven and dwarven relations. However, it was sealed up during the War of the Elves and Sauron, thus bringing the kingdoms' ties to an end. In the Third Age, it becomes the entry point for Frodo and company to enter the Mines of Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Celebrimbor helped to create the three elven rings in the season 1 finale. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Lord of the Rings fans already know that The Rings of Power's second season will mark the live-action debut of another elf character. That individual is Cirdan the Shipwright, one of the oldest elves in existence who is gifted one of the titular Rings of Power. Cirdan is certain to receive one of those pieces of jewelry after the three elven rings were forged in The Rings of Power's season 1 finale.

Understandably, Edwards is excited to see Cirdan's introduction in a live-action capacity. However, he would be equally as enthused, if not more so, to see Narvi make their debut in the Lord of the Rings TV show. In the source material, there's little mention about the pair's close bond, so seeing another elf-dwarf friendship through Celebrimbor and Narvi play out on the screen would make for fascinating viewing.

Thrilling as Narvi's involvement in The Rings of Power season 2 would be, though, Edwards isn't sure if the dwarf character would be able to appear in the Prime Video show's next batch of episodes. Primarily, much would depend on whether the show's writers and Amazon have the rights to bring Narvi into the fold.

"That [Narvi's introduction] would be great," Edwards said. "I mean, whether the rights allow it, I don't know. I can't remember when Narvi is mentioned, or whether he's allowed to be in it.

"But I think the creation of the doors [of Durin] will be a wonderful thing, however fleeting it may be. A lot of people don't know who Celebrimbor is really, but they know The Lord of the Rings, and they know the doors from The Fellowship of the Ring. So it'd be quite cool – and Celebrimbor's name is on the door as well, so yes, Narvi's introduction would be quite cool to explore."

