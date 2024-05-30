Prime Video's new big star Nicholas Galitzine lands lead role in Masters of the Universe movie, while Citadel season 2 gets a great cast upgrade

No, the picture above doesn't show Nicholas Galitzine or Jack Reynor. But it does give you a pretty big hint about Galitzine's latest role: he's going to be playing He-Man in the live-action adaptation of the iconic cartoon, Masters of the Universe. Both actors have landed plum roles that should see their stars ascend ever further: while Galitzine battles with Skeletor, Raynor is heading to the Citadel.

We don't yet know what role Reynor will be playing. But the actor has been cast in season two of Citadel, Prime Video's spy drama. According to Variety: "Reynor will appear alongside returning series leads Richard Madden and Priyanka-Chopra Jonas as well as Stanley Tucci." Filming will begin later this year with Joe Russo directing and executive producing.

The second season of Citadel will be Reynor's third best Prime Video series. He also starred in the William Gibson adaptation The Peripheral and appeared in an episode of Philip K Dick's Electric Dreams. Reynor's role in Citadel is part of a packed schedule: he's also in the upcoming Netflix series The Perfect Couple and Paramount's Strange Angel.

Galitzine... has... THE POWER

Nicholas Galitzine is hot right now. He starred in the hugely successful Prime Video rom-coms Red, White & Royal Blue and The Idea of You, and his casting in the He-Man movie is going to delight his growing legion of fans. It's delighted Amazon MGM Studios head of film production and development Julie Rapaport, who says "we’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man.

"Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia." Galitzine took to his Instagram (see the post below) to say that: "It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started".

A post shared by Nicholas Galitzine (@nicholasgalitzine)

Masters of the Universe isn't the only toy-themed movie in development. After the success of Barbie there's an entire Toys R Us of toy-themed tie-ins on the way from Mattel Films. According to Deadline, the current slate includes American Girl, Hot Wheels, Bob the Builder, Magic 8 Ball, Matchbox, Major Matt Mason, Polly Pocket, Barney, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master, and Wishbone.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled for cinematic release on June 5, 2026.

