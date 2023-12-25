How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 – stream online from anywhere

How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023

The Ghosts Christmas Special is titled A Christmas Gift and airs on BBC One at 7.45pm GMT on Monday, December 25 in the UK. The episode will also be FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK at the same time. Away from the UK and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Monday, December 25 TV channel: BBC One Time: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 6.45am AEDT (Tue) FREE stream: iPlayer (UK) Use a VPN to unblock BBC iPlayer when abroad

Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 preview

We all thought it had given up the proverbial in October, but Ghosts has risen from the grave with a surprise festive instalment, appropriately titled 'A Christmas Gift', which we've been led to believe will be the final final episode of the beloved sitcom.

Whereas the previous three Christmas Specials have been as comforting as a steaming mug of cocoa, the premise of the 2023 edition sounds more like a case of the nightmare before Christmas. It introduces Mike's mum, Betty Cooper (Sutara Gayle), who's outstayed her welcome ahead of the big day, and is proving as difficult to exorcise as the fine upstanding spirits that call Button House their home.

Afraid of hurting her feelings, Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) don't have the heart to give her the boot. And, just as it seems she's on her way, Betty decides the house is unsafe and resolves not to leave until she's absolutely satisfied Mike and Alison aren't in harm's way, apparently unaware that if she sticks around much longer the only person in any immediate danger will be her.

It's one of the marquee shows of Christmas Day, so follow our guide below to watch the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 free online

How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 online for FREE

The 2023 Ghosts Christmas Special airs on BBC One at 7.45pm GMT on Monday, December 25. For those wanting to watch Ghosts online, the episode will be also available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer . It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these also cover digital content consumption. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

How to watch Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere

If you are away from home when the Ghosts Christmas Special airs, you’ll be unable to watch it like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch Ghosts Christmas Special from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

There are hundreds of VPNs available, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick set up and connect to, easy to use and highly secure. Plus, it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. And what makes ExpressVPN particularly enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. Better yet, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get 3-months extra FREE – a brilliant offer TV addicts won’t want to miss.

How to use a VPN to watch Ghosts

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch the Ghosts Christmas Special online:

1. Download and install a VPN – we recommend ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for BBC iPlayer.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream – in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer website or app to watch Ghosts.

Can you watch the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 in Canada?

CBC Gem is home to the previous five seasons of Ghosts in Canada, with every episode available to watch for free. There's no word yet on when the 2023 Ghosts Christmas Special will land on the service, but it's worth noting that last year's Christmas Special was released in Canada on February 10. While CBC is free, you can also pay for the premium version of CBC Gem ($4.99 a month) to get rid of adverts. It comes with a 30-day free trial.

Can you watch the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 in Australia?

Can you watch the Ghosts Christmas Special 2023 in the US?

Until recently, the UK version of Ghosts had its home on Max in the US. However, the show left the platform in September and is currently unavailable to American audiences outside of rental and purchasing.

The US remake of Ghosts is available on Max, though, and if you want to catch that, there are three Max price points to choose between – the $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year 'Ad-Lite' plan, the $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year 'Ad-Free' plan, or the $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year 4K 'Ultimate Ad-Free' plan.

Of course, Brits currently travelling in the US can use a VPN to watch the 2023 Ghosts Christmas Special on iPlayer from abroad.