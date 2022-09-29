How to watch Ghosts season 2 online from anywhere

Adapted from the hit UK sitcom of the same name, the US version of Ghosts was one of the biggest break out comedy shows on TV last year, and its back for a second run of spectre-filled gags. The shows follows freelance journalist Sam (Rose McIver) and her unemployed chef husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) who initially think their luck is in after inheriting Woodstone, a massive country estate. Read on to find out how you can watch Ghosts season 2 online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.

The couple's hopes of a quaint retreat are quickly dashed when they find that its falling apart. Worse still, its inhabited by a collection of eccentric ghosts that only Sam can see and hear after being involved in a near-death experience.

The new season means a return of familiar apparitions like scout leader Pete, upper-class Hetty, Thorfinn the Viking, trouserless Wall Street "finance bro" Trevor and Susan the hippie, as well as the promise of at least one new spectral guest Woodstone.

The new season sees the Ghosts working alongside Sam and Jay as the couple look to make a success of turning the estate into an upmarket B&B with inevitably hilarious outcomes, with CBS promising both a Halloween and Christmas special later in the run.

Follow our guide below to watch Ghosts season 2 online from anywhere, with free trials available.

How to watch Ghosts season 2 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your Ghosts season 2 fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most streaming services being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Ghosts season 2 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Ghosts online: stream season 2 online in the US

(opens in new tab) If you have cable, Ghosts season 2 will be shown every Thursday on CBS, kicking off at 10pm ET/PT on September 29. Tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, if you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Currently you can benefit from a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). Thereafter, Paramount Plus starts at $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) with Limited Ads, or $9.99 a month for No Ads. Or, you can opt for a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV (opens in new tab), which is a complete cable replacement starting from $64.99 a month. There's a FREE 7-day trial deal (opens in new tab) on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Ghosts online for free, at least the first episode anyway. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Ghosts season 2 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Ghosts season 2 is being televised by Global TV in Canada, with new episodes aired in tandem with the US at 8.30pm ET/PT on Thursdays, starting September 29. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch Ghosts in Canada via the Global TV app or online platform. It lets you watch some shows for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. However, you’ll need a valid cable login to get access to all Global content. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can I watch Ghosts Season 2 online in Australia?

(opens in new tab) There's no confirmed release date for season 2 of Ghosts in Australia, however its likely that the new series will eventually end up on Paramount Plus. The streaming service currently has the first season available to watch on demand in its entirety. A subscription starts at $8.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How to watch Ghosts season 2 in the UK and beyond

Viewers in the UK will be familiar with the BBC original version of the show, which has just started its fourth season on the network.

Somewhat surprisingly, there isn't currently a UK broadcaster showing the US remake in the region, despite its early success Stateside.

The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN providers to tap into a stream from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services will require a credit card based in the country the service is from.