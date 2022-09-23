How to watch Ghosts online: stream every season 4 episode from anywhere

Get ready for another madcap helping of ghostly mischief at Button House as Ghosts returns for season four. One of BBC Comedy's biggest hits in years, which has already spawned a US TV remake, the show centers around a young couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who inherit a grand country estate only to find it is both falling apart and overrun with ghosts. Typical, eh? Here's how to watch Ghosts online, and enjoy season four for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch Ghosts Season 4 Premieres: Friday, 23 September Time: 8.50pm BST Cast: Charlotte Richie, Kiell Smyth-Bynoe, Martha Howe-Douglas, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Lolly Adefope Streaming options: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (opens in new tab)

The family-friendly comedy features much of the cast of Horrible Histories as the ghosts that haunt the house, including Laurence Rickard as caveman Robin, Simon Farnaby as disgraced politician Julian Fawcett MP and Jim Howick as the overly polite scout leader Pat.

This new series sees Alison and Mike open their much anticipated, bijoux B&B in the gatehouse at Button House. With their livelihoods depending on it being a success, the couple are pulling out all the stops to get the very best reviews, but things inevitably don't go quite to plan.

The new season is set to introduce a new, as yet, unnamed ghost to the ranks, while Bridget Christie is set to make a return as Puritan Annie, who had previously been shown as having ascended to the afterlife. Below we'll explain how to watch Ghosts season 4 online from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts Season 4 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) The six-episode new series is set to premier on BBC One at 8.50pm BST on September 23. New episodes are set to be shown in the same slot every Friday from then on, with each new instalment available to watch on demand following broadcast on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). With iPlayer (opens in new tab) you can also live-stream each new episode of Ghosts as they're broadcast. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN (opens in new tab) to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Ghosts online from abroad

If you're away with work, or are now enjoying a vacation, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching Ghosts Season 4 online via BBC iPlayer.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and therefore stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Ghosts season 4 trailer

Can I watch Ghosts Season 4 in the US?

(opens in new tab) With a second season of the US remake of Ghosts set to hit screens soon, now seems a good time for American viewers to get themselves familiar with the UK original. The bad news is that there isn't a confirmed US release date for the latest series. The good news is that it's coming to HBO Max (opens in new tab), which also happens to have all three previous seasons available to watch on demand. There are two HBO Max price (opens in new tab) points - $9.99 a month with commercials, or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also unlocks 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound. However, right now you can save a huge 40% off when you prepay with its annual plan. Pay $69.99 for its ad-supported plan (usually $99.99 a year), or $104.99 to go ad-free (down from $149.99 a year).

Can I watch Ghosts Season 4 in Canada?

(opens in new tab) For those in Canada, CBC Gem (opens in new tab) will be the place to watch the latest season of Ghosts. However, it's not confirmed when season 4 will arrive. The silver lining is that all three previous seasons are available to watch on the streaming service on demand. CBC Gem costs $4.99 a month and comes with a 30-day free trial. That said, you can watch some content with ads without an account. Abroad in Canada, but want to watch Ghosts? You can subscribe to a VPN (opens in new tab) to by-pass geo-restrictions and access your preferred streaming service.

Can I watch Ghosts Season 4 online in Australia?

(opens in new tab) In Australia, you can watch Ghosts via streaming service Stan. Unfortunately there's currently no word on when season 4 will be available to watch Down Under. For those looking to catch up on all the ghostly goings on at Button, the good news is that the first two season are available to stream on demand. Following a FREE 30-day trial, Stan is currently available via a choice of three paid tiers. Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$16 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$21 per month. As detailed above, if you’re abroad you’ll struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you usually use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.