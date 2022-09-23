How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 online from the UK and abroad

God save the drag queens! Mama Ru is back and she's Ru-vealed the line-up for RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4, with 12 drag queens heading to the Werk Room to prove whether they're a top or a bottom in all things drag. Joined by Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, RuPaul's judging panel will also feature extra special celebrity guests each week as the drag queens take part in different challenges to showcase their creativity, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. Here's how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 online and live on TV, from the UK and abroad.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 Premieres: Thursday, September 22 at 9pm BST Stream on: BBC Three via FREE stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: tune in today with a risk-free VPN (opens in new tab)

Sashaying onto the mainstage is an eclectic range of drag for an extravaganza of a season. Geri Halliwell impersonator Just May is keen to be the first ginger crowned in Drag Race UK herstory. She's not the only spicy gal hoping to put gingers on the map, though, and will have to leave Copper Topp's wig well and truly snatched to stake her claim on the crown jewels.

Reds aren't the only ones making moves – 22-year-old Dakota Schiffer will be the first transwoman to take part in the UK iteration of the competition, with her aesthetic derived heavily from 60s and 90s fashion.

Breaking boundaries is Danny Beard whose number one fashion accessory is their facial hair, while Le Fil describes his drag as 'androgynous, Asian sensation' and Cheddar Gorgeous' is pure science-fiction. Start your engines, queens, and find out how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 online from anywhere - including a free stream in the UK.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 online for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Oh, Brit crew...! It's time for another round of gag-worthy lipsync battles and iconic lewks as RuPaul's Drag Race UK returns for its fourth season on Thursday, September 22 at 9pm BST on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). BBC Three is 100% free to stream with a valid TV licence. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Drag Race on the BBC from abroad. (opens in new tab) You can watch iPlayer on most smart devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from outside your country

Don't Ru the day you booked a trip abroad when new episodes of Drag Race UK (death) drop onto your chosen platform. Sure to be serving looks, you'll be faced with geo-restrictions when trying to access the likes of BBC iPlayer. However, there is a werk around.

The best VPN - otherwise known as a virtual private network - offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to appear as though you're based in another country, allowing you to gain access to your preferred streaming platform, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer.

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Condragulations: you’re a winner baby! Streaming season 4 episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online will now be a breeze no matter where you are.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 online in the US

(opens in new tab) WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab) will be your ticket to drag heaven if you live in the US, with Drag Race UK season 4 episodes available at 1pm PT / 4pm ET – at exactly the same time as in the UK. New subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, a monthly subscription is a meagre $3.99 a month, which will give you access to the international versions of Drag Race (Thailand, Canada, Holland, and UK), in addition to dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh. Out of the country and unable to connect to your WOW Presents Plus account? Simply download a VPN (opens in new tab) to overcome annoying geo-blocks and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Canadians…put the bass in your walk and gag on all the eleganza extravaganza of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 4 in sync with UK audiences on Crave. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. If you’re adventure seeking abroad while Drag Race UK is released online, geo-blocks will prevent you from catching all the werkroom backstabbing and bonding. A VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), however, will let you connect to your VoD service back home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 4 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) New season 4 episodes will strut on Stan from Friday, September 23 at 9am AEST on Stan for those looking to watch in Australia. Stan costs just AUS$10 a month. In addition to new Drag Race UK, it’s the exclusive home of all 14 seasons of the original Drag Race, Drag Race All Stars, Untucked, and lots more. Oh, and they offer an incredible 30-day free trial too! And if you’re abroad? Just purchase a VPN (opens in new tab) as detailed above. It’ll let you stream Drag Race UK season 4 online from anywhere, so you can keep up to date with all Madame Ru’s talented queens.

Who are RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants for season 4?

Danny Beard, 29 from Liverpool

Baby, 25 from South London

Cheddar Gorgeous, 38 from Manchester

Just May, 32 from Essex

Starlet, 23 from Surrey

Sminty Drop, 23 from Clitheroe

Black Peppa, 29 from Birmingham

Pixie Polite, 29 from Brighton

Dakota Schiffer, 22 from Horsham

Le Fil, 36 from Brighouse

Copper Topp, 38 from Cheltenham

Jonbers Blonde, 33 from Belfast

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 13 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here (opens in new tab).

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab) on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.