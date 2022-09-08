NFL live stream 2022/23: how to watch every football game online from anywhere

Aaron Donald has answered the calls to run it back, but only one team has won consecutive Super Bowls this century and Matthew Stafford's dodgy elbow isn't going to make the Rams' championship defense any easier. Their neighbors, the Chargers, are generating plenty of buzz, while on the East coast, hopes are high that Josh Allen could make this the Bills' year. Whether the same can be said for the Cowboys is a different matter. Follow our guide for the best ways to get an NFL live stream wherever you are during the 2022/23 season, including details for fans without cable in the US, Canada streams and even ways to watch the NFL for FREE!

Even at 45 years old, you can never count out the GOAT, but something's clearly going on with Tom Brady down in Tampa, and the Bucs could suffer for it. Speaking of the greats, Packers fans are hoping that reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will let his hands do the talking after a summer of general weirdness, while Bill Belichick isn't making his or Mac Jones' lives any easier with his coaching decisions out in Foxborough.

By breaking the bank for Deshaun Watson, the Browns have stepped up as the one team everyone can unite against, but as we all know, one must never underestimate the Commanders' ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

At last, there are reasons to be cheerful for Jaguars and Lions fans, but if that's too much change to deal with, at least you can rely on the 49ers, who've ensured another season of awkwardness by making both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance feel like their unwanted QB.

And what about those Bengals? Read on for details on how to get a 2022/23 NFL live stream no matter where you are in the world, including ways to watch for free on 7Plus and My5, free trials of FuboTV and Kayo Sports and arguably the best value streaming service that has it all just below. You might want to try a VPN if you're looking to tune in from abroad (opens in new tab).

How to watch NFL: live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in Canada are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) includes coverage of every single game of the 2022/23 season game, all the way to the Super Bowl. And it's a real bargain too - DAZN costs just CA$24.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from Canada for a gameweek? No problem. Use a VPN to watch NFL on DAZN from abroad. (opens in new tab) Not only do you get every single NFL game, but DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). TV coverage of select games is also available on linear Canadian TV, via CTV and TSN.

How to watch NFL from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream NFL games in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream NFL from anywhere

NFL live stream: watch in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Coverage of the 2022/23 NFL season is available through a dizzying array of TV channels and streaming services, including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, ESPN 3/ABC, Amazon Prime Video, NFL Network, Peacock TV, Paramount Plus and ESPN Plus. Hard as it may be to believe, covering all your bases isn't quite as tricky as it looks, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The best ways to watch NFL without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NFL fans. The Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package offers NFL Network and local NBC and Fox channels in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NFL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). An extra $15 a month for the combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle (opens in new tab) adds access to ESPN 1, 2 and 3 to your NFL viewing arsenal - as well as getting you a raft of other premium channels. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is FuboTV (opens in new tab), which includes the NFL Network, Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and ABC - all the TV channels you need to tune into the NFL this season. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

NFL channels: what's on when?

How to watch Thursday Night Football Amazon has the rights to Thursday Night Football, which means Amazon Prime Video members can watch all the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year or $14.99 per month, and can be canceled at any time. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. How to watch Sunday afternoon NFL games CBS and Fox are the broadcasters you need for the traditional 1pm and 4pm (ET) kick-offs every Sunday. However, you might want to bear in mind that all of the games shown on CBS are also being live streamed on Paramount Plus, which starts at $4.99 a month. How to watch Sunday Night Football Sunday Night Football is being aired exclusively by NBC throughout the regular season. Similarly, NBC's games are also being live streamed on Peacock TV, which starts at $4.99 a month. How to watch Monday Night Football Monday Night Football is on ESPN every week. The network has its own streaming service too, ESPN Plus, which costs $6.99 per month.

How to watch NFL in the UK for FREE

(opens in new tab) American football fans in the UK can watch up to six NFL games live each week on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), which has a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel and access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. However, Monday Night Football is shown for absolutely FREE on Channel 5 every week! That means you can also watch online via My5 (opens in new tab), which is available on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire. Hardcore NFL fans may instead want to look at the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab), which costs £150.99 for the full season and shows every single game live. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) to live stream the NFL as if you were at home.

(opens in new tab) NFL fans in Australia have it good too, as 7Mate (opens in new tab) shows two games a week for FREE. That means viewers can also fire up a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices. ESPN, available through Foxtel, shows up to six NFL games, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app. Those six games are also shown on the incredible sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $27.50 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan - both come with a FREE 7-day trial (opens in new tab). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including the cricket, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. If you're only interested in watching the NFL, the NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is showing every game of the season live, with a subscription priced at $280.99. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass this season?

(opens in new tab) The NFL Game Pass (opens in new tab) is the National Football League's own dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game. However, it's geared towards international fans. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every preseason, regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. At the time of writing, access through July 2023 currently costs £150.99 in the UK, and $280.99 in Australia. That price will gradually fall over the course of the season. The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) is that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky). New to the landscape this season is NFL Plus (opens in new tab), which is essentially a rebranded version of Game Pass for fans based in the US. It lets you live stream select in-market regular season games and watch full-game replays right after they've finished. An NFL Plus subscription starts at $4.99 per month, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch the NFL this season.

Who won the last Super Bowl and who was Super Bowl MVP in 2022?

The defending Super Bowl champions are the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI on home turf at SoFi Stadium in February.

Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP, having kept the Rams in the game when they lost the lead in the second-half, before eventually scoring the game-winning touchdown. However, Aaron Donald took most of the plaudits after stopping the Bengals' final drive.

Before 2021, no team had ever won a Super Bowl at their home stadium - now the Bucs and the Rams have done just that in consecutive seasons.

When is Super Bowl LVII 2023 and where is it being played?

Super Bowl LVII, or Super Bowl 57, is scheduled for Sunday, February 12 and is set to be played in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium - home to the Arizona Cardinals.

Who are the favorites to win Super Bowl 57 in 2023?

Ahead of the season, Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills are favorites to lift Super Bowl LVII in 2023, ahead of Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers.

KC's odds have lengthened over the course of the summer, which has seen star receiver Tyreek Hill leave for the Miami Dolphins, and AFC West rivals the Denver Broncos strengthen no end with the addition of Russell Wilson.