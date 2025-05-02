How to watch NBA playoff semifinals 2025 online: stream basketball from anywhere
It's the Western and Eastern Conference last four with defending champions Boston Celtics still alive
- Stream NBA playoff semifinals on TNT, ESPN, ABC/ESPN3 via Sling
- Unblock Sling TV with NordVPN (save 70% today)
- Pacers @ Cavaliers begins series Sunday, May 4, time TBD
The NBA playoff semifinal live streams promise to be among the most keenly contested in many a year as the race for the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy reaches its antepenultimate stage.
In the Eastern Conference, top seed Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers swept aside Miami Heat in the first round 4-0, their first clean sweep without LeBron James on their roster, while the Pacers won their series 4-1 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Though the Cavs start as favorites, the Pacers won three of the four regular season meetings.
The Boston Celtics still look good to defend their title, beating Orlando Magic 4-1 in their series, with Jayson Tatum (pictured above) in red-hot form. They face the New York Knicks, who beat the Detroit Pistons 4-2, for the 16th time in playoff history. The record stands 8-7 to the Celtics in what could be a classic.
In the Western Conference, top seeds Oklahoma City Thunder whitewashed the Memphis Grizzlies, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in superb point-scoring form across the four games. The Minnesota Timberwolves are also in the western last four, after they upset the LA Lakers of Luka Doncic and LeBron. Jaden McDaniels was in superb form.
The Thunder and and Timberwolves are still awaiting their semifinal opponents as we published, but we'll update this page once we have them. Denver Nuggets or the LA Clippers will face the former, while Houston Rockets or Golden State Warriors take on the latter.
Remember, these are seven-game series, with the Pacers vs Cavaliers getting things going on Sunday, May 4.
Follow this link for the NBA playoff bracket updates. Below we have all information for how to watch NBA playoffs conference semifinal live streams online and from anywhere.
Watch NBA on Sling TV: 50% off deal
Sling is a fine choice for cord-cutters who love sports and want to watch NBA games live. Sling Orange includes TNT, ESPN, ABC (selected cities) and ESPN3. The Sports Extra add-on throws NBA TV into the mix, giving you peace of mind throughout the season. Plus, you can get your first month half-price right now.
Use a VPN to watch any NBA playoff semifinal stream
If you're away from home for the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.
A VPN is the answer: it enables you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month. There's also an all-important a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
How to watch NBA playoff semifinal live streams in the US
The conference semifinals for the NBA playoffs will be shared between TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 in the US.
Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream NBA playoff seminfinals via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for NBA).
Sling's Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a discount on your first month right now.
Add the Sports Extra add-on ($11/month) to your cart and you'll get NBA TV, too.
In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.
How to watch NBA playoff semifinal live streams in the UK
TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK, but you'll have to check their weekly schedule to find out which matches they pick for coverage.
To stream TNT Sports, you'll need a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.
Another streaming option, one that guarantees you can watch the match of your choosing, is NBA League Pass, which currently starts at £16.99/month, and will unlock access to every single game.
Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
How to watch NBA playoff semifinal live streams in Australia
You can watch the conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs live streams in Australia on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo. Kayo Sports starts at a very reasonable $30 per month, with the additional carrot of a 7-day free trial.
If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch NBA playoff semifinal live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined earlier.
How to watch NBA playoff semifinal live streams in Canada
TSN and Sportsnet share the NBA rights in Canada for the conference playoff semifinals, but not every game is guaranteed to be shown by the broadcasters. Check local listings for more details.
It is, however, being shown on NBA League Pass, which currently starts at CA$27.99/month or just CA$54.99 for the rest of the season, and will unlock access to every single game.
If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch conference semifial live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined above.
NBA playoffs conference semifinal games 2025
NBA Eastern Conference Playoff Semifinals
- Cleveland Cavaliers (1) vs Indiana Pacers (4)
May 4: Pacers @ Cavaliers, TBD, TNT
May 6: Pacers @ Cavaliers, TBD
May 9: Cavaliers @ Pacers, TBD
May 11: Cavaliers @ Pacers, TBD
May 13: Pacers @ Cavaliers (if needed)
May 15: Cavaliers @ Pacers (if needed)
May 18: Pacers @ Cavaliers (if needed)
- Boston Celtics (2) vs New York Knicks (3)
May 5: Knicks @ Celtics, TBD
May 7: Knicks @ Celtics, TBD
May 10: Celtics @ Knicks, TBD
May 12: Celtics @ Knicks, TBD
May 14: Knicks @ Celtics (if needed)
May 16: Celtics @ Knicks (if needed)
May 19: Knicks @ Celtics (if needed)
NBA Western Conference Playoff Semifinals
- Oklahoma City Thunder (1) vs TBD
TBD: TBD @ Thunder, TBD
TBD: TBD @ Thunder, TBD
TBD: Thunder @ TBD, TBD
TBD: Thunder @ TBD, TBD
TBD: TBD @ Thunder (if needed)
TBD: Thunder @ TBD (if needed)
TBD: TBD @ Thunder (if needed)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (6) vs TBD
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
