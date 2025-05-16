How to watch Knicks vs Celtics for free: live stream Game 6 tonight

The Knicks have the chance to close out this series up in front of a home crowd at Madison Square Garden tonight, May 16, in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs against the Celtics.

It's no slam dunk, though.

You can watch the Knicks game live online and on TV, including for free – if you pick the right streamer.

The New Yorkers have a 3-2 over their Boston rivals, who took Game 5 without Jayson Tatum.

If Jalen Brunson can lead his side to a win tonight, the Knicks are guaranteed a place in the Eastern conference finals against the Indiana Pacers.

You can watch Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 live stream from 8pm ET / 1am BST on ESPN.

How to watch Knicks vs Celtics for free

Tonight's Knicks vs Celtics tips off at 8pm ET – Friday, May 16. Game 6 will air live on ESPN in the States.

One of our favorite ways to watch live sports — including the NBA Playoffs — without cable is with a Fubo 5-day trial.

Fubo's Pro plan includes ESPN and much more. There's also DirecTV and Sling TV.

Visiting Canada? You can watch Fubo from anywhere with NordVPN (save 70%).

Celtics vs Knicks Round 2 schedule

Game 1: Knicks (108) , Celtics (105) – OT

, Celtics (105) – OT Game 2: Knicks (91) , Celtics (90)

, Celtics (90) Game 3: Celtics (115) , Knicks (93)

, Knicks (93) Game 4: Celtics (113), Knicks (121)

Celtics (113), Game 5: Knicks (102), Celtics (127)

Knicks (102), Game 6: Celtics at Knicks, Friday, May 16, 8pm. (ESPN)

Celtics at Knicks, (ESPN) Game 7: Knicks at Celtics, Monday, May 19 at 8pm (TNT)

How to watch Celtics vs Knicks live from anywhere

If you're away from home for Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 live streams, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

A VPN is the answer: it enables you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocks every streaming service and offers great security features. There's also an all-important a 30-day refund. - Try NordVPN 100% risk-free today

How to watch Knicks vs Celtics live streams in the UK

Live stream Knicks Game 6 on ESPN, with streaming available via the Fubo 5-day free trial.

Other streaming alternatives for the Round 2 showdown include Sling TV, another of our favorite ways to watch NBA, and DirecTV.

Watch Knicks Game 6 on Sling TV: 50% off deal

Sling is a fine choice for cord-cutters who love sports and want to watch NBA games live, including Knicks Game 6 at MSG. Sling Orange includes TNT, ESPN, ABC (selected cities) and ESPN3. The Sports Extra add-on throws NBA TV into the mix, giving you peace of mind throughout the season. Get your first month half-price right now.

How to watch Knicks vs Celtics live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK, making it the best way to watch Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 on TV.

Head to Discovery+ Premium for the Knicks live stream. It costs £30.99 for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Basketball fans can also go for NBA League Pass, which starts at £16.99/month

Abroad? Unlock your usual streaming service by using NordVPN.

How to watch Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 online in Australia

You can watch the Knicks vs Celtics – Game 6 of NBA playoffs – live in Australia on ESPN, streaming via Foxtel and Kayo (7-day free trial).

If you're away from Australia, but want to watch the Knicks NBA playoff live, get yourself our favorite basketball VPN, as explained above.

Where to watch Knicks vs Celtics live streams in Canada

The Knicks game is going to rock MSG, but if you can't be there in person, watch it live on TSN or Sportsnet. Neither option is free, unlike in the States, where Knicks fans can watch the game with a Fubo free trial.

You can also use NBA League Pass, from CA$27.99/month or just CA$54.99 a year.

How much are Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 tickets?

Game 6 tickets are set to be the most expensive in Knicks history. According to StubHub, Game 6 tickets are priced from $561 for Row 1, right at the very back of The Garden. There are no VIP courtside tickets but you can watch Knicks vs Celtics Game 6 live and up close from $9764.