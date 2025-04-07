How to watch Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars online – stream March Madness 2025 final NCAA College Basketball from anywhere, TV channel

Stream Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars on CBS via Paramount Plus

March Madness final starts on Monday, April 7 at 8.50pm ET / 5.50pm PT / 1.50am BST / 10.50am AEDT

The Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars live stream in the March Madness final is the denouement to a classic NCAA College Basketball season. Some 68 teams have been whittled down to just two in the search for the college game's biggest crown.

Florida made it back to the March Madness for the first time since winning back-to-back title in 2006 an 2007 and have looked good doing it. All eyes will be on senior guard Walter Clayton Jnr, who became the first player since the great Larry Bird to post successive 30-point games in the Elite Eight and semi-finals as the Gators beat Auburn Tigers in the latter. Now the Gators need their All-American guard to go to the well one last time to get that championship.

Houston, meanwhile, pulled off a stunning late comeback to overcome fellow No.1 side Duke 70-67 in a thrilling second semi-final. Duke led be 14 points with just eight minutes remaining but LJ Cryer stepped up brilliantly to reduce that lead by 10 within three minutes. The point guard later nailed a couple of free throws to finish with 26 points and help the Cougars into a first championship game since 1984. Head coach Kelvin Sampson will take charge of his 800th game, and 300th as Houston boss – can he pick up a first big title to seal Houston's first championship?

Below we have all information for how to watch Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars in the March Madness college basketball live streams online, on TV and from anywhere.

Watch March Madness on Paramount+

At $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, Paramount Plus is the cheapest way to watch the March Madness final. This is a standard deal for Paramount Plus' premium plan with Showtime, but it's worth knowing about as it offers a 23% discount on an annual subscription.

Use a VPN to watch any Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars stream

If you're away from home while March Madness is on, you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars live streams in the US

Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars in the March Madness 2025 final will be show on TV channel CBS in the US. You can access CBS on cable TV, but also through cable replacement and streaming services.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get CBS through the likes of Fubo and YouTube TV. It's also worth knowing that all March Madness 2025 CBS games, including the final, will also be show on Paramount Plus, though you need the Showtime package which is $12.99 per month.

Fubo is a very complete cable replacement service which offers ABC and a 7-day free trial. Prices start from $84.99 a month.

How to watch Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars live streams in the UK

The Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars live stream is on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can watch on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports + channels.

Sky Sports has shown the best games of March Madness, and has a total of 128 Premier League TV soccer fixtures this season, with packages starting from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars live streams in Australia

You can watch March Madness 2025 live streams in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, with games courtesy of ESPN. Kayo Sports starts at $30 per month with the benefit of a 7-day free trial.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch March Madness live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars in Canada

College basketball fans in Canada can stream Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars in the final of March Madness on the TSN network of channels. The games will be on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN+.

TSN+ access is included with a full TSN streaming package, which costs $20 per month, and is not available as a standalone subscription.

Away from home while March Madness is on? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad while you're away from home.

March Madness 2025 FAQs

What is the Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars location for 2025? Just like the semifinals of March Madness, the Florida Gators vs Houston Cougars final will take place at the Alamodome, San Antonio. It starts on Monday, April 7 at 8.50pm ET / 5.50pm PT / 1.50am BST (Tue) / 10.50am AEDT (Tue)

Who won March Madness 2024? In the men's tournament, the UConn Huskies successfully defended their title to become the first repeat champion since Florida in 2007, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 75–60 in the championship game. In the women's competition, South Caroline secured a 87–75 victory over Iowa to become the tenth team in Division I women's tournament history to finish an undefeated season at 38–0.

Where can I get a printable March Madness bracket for 2025? Visit the NCAA website to find the full printable 2025 March Madness bracket.