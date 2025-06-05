How to watch NBA Finals 2025 online: live stream Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers from anywhere

Stream NBA Finals on ABC/ESPN3 via Sling

Thunder vs Pacers Game 1 tips off 8.30pm ET, June 5

Watch NBA Finals 2025 live streams as the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Indiana Pacers in a best-of-seven series. Below we have all the information on how to watch the NBA Finals from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels and broadcasters.

Looking to win the NBA title for just the second time in their history, Oklahoma City Thunder were a force to be reckoned during the regular season, topping the Western Conference with a 64-18 win-loss record. Mark Daigneault’s side then crushed the Memphis Grizzlies 4-0 before edging out the Denver Nuggets 4-3 to enter the Western Conference finals. They then cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 to reach the finals for the first time since 2012. Now they’ll look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to power them to the title.

The Indiana Pacers may have entered the Eastern Conference playoffs as the fourth seeds after finishing the regular season with a 50-32 win-loss record, but they have gone from strength to strength during the playoffs. After securing successive 4-1 wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, they overcame a strong New York Knicks side 4-2. Now seeking a first-ever NBA trophy, they’ll lean heavily on three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam who has averaged 21.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in the post season.

The best-of-seven series begins with the first game at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma today. Game 7, if needed, will be held at the same venue on June 23.

Use a VPN to watch any NBA Finals stream

If you're away from home for the NBA Finals you may find yourself unable to access your usual streaming services due to geo-restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

A VPN is the answer: it enables you to stream geo-blocked services online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access content just as if you were at home.

How to watch NBA Finals live streams in the US

The NBA Finals will be shown live on both ABC and ESPN3.

Don't have cable? Don't panic. You can stream the NBA Finals via an 'over-the-top' service such as Sling TV (our favorite option for NBA).

Sling's Orange plan gets you ESPN3. Monthly prices start from $45.99/month but you get a discount on your first month right now.

Add the Sports Extra add-on ($11/month) to your cart and you'll get NBA TV, too.

In addition to your laptop , smartphone or tablet, you can also watch live Sling TV streams on the likes of AirTV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Tivi, Vizio and select Smart TVs.

Don't forget to use NordVPN to access your usual NBA stream while outside America.

How to watch NBA Finals live streams in the UK

TNT Sports is the primary rights holder for NBA basketball in the UK — including the 2025 NBA Finals between Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need a Discovery+ Premium pass for £30.99, for access to 30 days of TNT Sports.

Another streaming option, one that guarantees you can watch the match of your choosing, is NBA League Pass, which currently starts at £16.99/month, and will unlock access to every single game.

Note that games are scheduled to start at 1 a.m. or 1:30 a.m. in the early hours of the morning. Full schedule below.

Those visiting the UK from abroad can unlock their usual streaming service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch NBA Finals live streams in Australia

You can watch NBA Finals live streams in Australia on ESPN via Foxtel or Kayo. Kayo Sports starts at a very reasonable $30 per month, with the additional carrot of a 7-day free trial.

Outside Australia right now? You can still watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as outlined earlier.

How to watch NBA Finals live streams in Canada

Coverage of the 2025 NBA Finals is split between TSN and Sportsnet in Canada. TSN will show games 1, 4 and 6, while Sportsnet has the rights to games 2, 3, 5 and 7.

If you don't have those networks on your cable plan, you could subscribe to their streaming services instead. TSN+ costs $8/month or $80/year and Sportsnet Plus starts at $24.99/month or £199.99/year.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch Thunder vs Pacers live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

NBA Finals schedule 2025

June 6, Friday : Game 1, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

: Game 1, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT June 9, Monday : Game 2, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8 ET/5 PT

: Game 2, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8 ET/5 PT June 12, Thursday : Game 3, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

: Game 3, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT June 14, Saturday : Game 4, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

: Game 4, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT June 17, Tuesday : Game 5, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

: Game 5, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers - 8:30 ET/5:30 PT June 20, Friday : Game 6, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers – 8:30 ET/5:30 PT

: Game 6, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers – 8:30 ET/5:30 PT June 23, Monday: Game 7, Oklahoma City Thunder vs Indiana Pacers – 8 ET/5 PT